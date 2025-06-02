Mauritius Launches Unesco Culture 2030 Indicators

Mauritius has embarked on the implementation of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Culture 2030 Indicators at national level and for the city of Port Louis, which is a key step in aligning culture with the sustainable development goals. In this context, a workshop organised with the technical assistance of the UNESCO, kicked off this morning, at the Caudan Arts Centre, in Port Louis.

The workshop, being held from 2 to 4 June 2025, is an initiative of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, the City Council of Port Louis and the UNESCO aims at strengthening evidence-based cultural policies across national and local levels. Participants will engage in hands-on exercises designed to contextualise the Indicators within Mauritius's unique cultural landscape.

Representatives from Ministries, Local authorities, Government Departments, cultural institutions, civil society and academia are in attendance. The main resource persons are: Dr S. Venkatraman, Regional UNESCO Expert; and Mr D. Bahadoor as Local Expert for the project.

In his opening address, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea extended gratitude to the UNESCO for its support in promoting culture as a pillar of sustainable development. The participation of several stakeholders reflects the strong collective commitment towards cultural heritage and leveraging its potential for national progress, he said.

He further pointed out that the workshop will explore the intricate framework of the UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators comprising four leading themes and twenty-two indicators, covering topics such as environment, knowledge and skills and social inclusion. It will also offer a comprehensive outlook to better understand culture's multifaceted contributions to development, he added.

The Minister expressed hope for a culturally vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable Mauritius where culture is recognised as a powerful force for economic vitality, social cohesion, and sustainable development. He also spoke of the upcoming Assises for the arts and culture sector which will be shortly organised.

The Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Mauritius to the UNESCO, Ms Marie Jasmine Toulouse-Olivier, in a statement, dwelt on the importance of implementing UNESCO's Culture 2030 Indicators in Mauritius as it will provide an overview of the rich cultural heritage of the country.