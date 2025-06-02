South African Tiktok Star Shot Dead During Livestream

Sqiniseko Mvelase was talking to followers during a live video when gunmen opened fire, killing him on 29 May 2025.

The 29-year-old had moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Nigel shortly before the attack, which police are now investigating as murder

Sqiniseko Mvelase, a popular TikTok creator known for his bold reviews of maskandi music, was shot and killed while speaking to his followers in a live video on 29 May.

The attack happened at his home in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, shortly after he relocated from KwaMaphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mvelase was mid-sentence in the livestream when viewers heard a series of gunshots. A short video shared online shows him trying to escape before the screen went black. Reports say the gunman fired more than 15 shots.

Police spokesperson Colonel Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a case of murder is being investigated but said the motive is still unknown.

"We can confirm a case of murder is being investigated," she told the Daily Sun.

Some fans called him fearless, while others said his content was often harsh and may have offended some viewers.

A user posted: "He used to say whatever he wanted, even if it offended others. Maybe he upset the wrong person. Still, condolences to his loved ones."

Another user said: "Violence and hits like this are out of control in South Africa. It's very sad."

Mvelase's friend Thabang Khumalo said his family started funeral plans the day after the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.