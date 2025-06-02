Gabon to Halt Manganese Exports By 2029

2 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Gabon will cease exporting manganese from 2029 as part of a plan to transform national industry, President Brice Oligui Nguema said in a government statement published on Saturday.

The government announced the move as part of efforts to transform its economy.

Manganese, alongside oil and timber, is one of Gabon's top revenue sources.

The country is currently the world's second-largest producer of the mineral.

By halting raw exports, Gabon aims to develop its domestic processing capacity, create skilled jobs, and retain more value from its natural resources.

Officials have given the industry three years to invest in local transformation facilities.

A public-private investment fund is also being planned to support the transition.

In a similar move, the government will ban chicken meat imports from 2027 to encourage local poultry production. Despite being one of Africa's wealthiest nations per capita, a significant portion of Gabon's population continues to live in poverty.

The new policies are part of broader reforms aimed at reducing economic inequality and building a more self-reliant future.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.