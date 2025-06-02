Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Officially Launches Construction of Model Rural Villages in Central Ethiopia Region

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the rural corridors initiative, launched to improve the livelihoods of rural communities, is now expanding to all areas.

"Today, we have commenced the construction of model rural villages as part of the rural corridor development in Wera Dijo Woreda, Sinbita Kebele, Halaba Zone, in the Central Ethiopia Region," the Prime Minister shared on social media pages.

These model villages are low-cost and will be constructed using locally available resources, allowing farmers to lead healthy and dignified lives.

In the surrounding area, over 2,000 hectares of land are being irrigated, according to the Premier.

Prime Minister Abiy further elaborated that: "High-quality maize seeds are being multiplied, alongside the cultivation of vegetables and fruits--transforming a region once plagued by floods and droughts into a model of sustainable development."