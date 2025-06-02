Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Officially Launches Construction of Model Rural Villages in Central Ethiopia Region

2 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the rural corridors initiative, launched to improve the livelihoods of rural communities, is now expanding to all areas.

"Today, we have commenced the construction of model rural villages as part of the rural corridor development in Wera Dijo Woreda, Sinbita Kebele, Halaba Zone, in the Central Ethiopia Region," the Prime Minister shared on social media pages.

These model villages are low-cost and will be constructed using locally available resources, allowing farmers to lead healthy and dignified lives.

In the surrounding area, over 2,000 hectares of land are being irrigated, according to the Premier.

Prime Minister Abiy further elaborated that: "High-quality maize seeds are being multiplied, alongside the cultivation of vegetables and fruits--transforming a region once plagued by floods and droughts into a model of sustainable development."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.