Zimbabwe: Zim Suspends Poultry Imports From Brazil Following Bird Flu Outbreak

The Government has announced an immediate suspension of all poultry and poultry product imports from Brazil following a confirmed outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the South American country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development said the decision follows the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock's confirmation of an HPAI outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul on May 15, 2025.

"The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development wishes to advise the public and all stakeholders that all imports of poultry and poultry products from the Republic of Brazil have been suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the statement read.

HPAI, commonly known as bird flu is a viral disease that affects both domestic and wild birds and can have zoonotic potential -- meaning it can spread to humans under certain conditions.

The Ministry said the disease poses a major threat to both public health and the economy.

To protect the country's poultry sector and public health, Government is calling for heightened caution and full compliance with the suspension.

"It is important that everyone respects all imposed control measures to collectively protect our country. The damages caused by HPAI outbreaks have a severe negative impact on human health, trade and the economy of the country, as well as the individual poultry farmers the Ministry said.

In accordance with the Animal Health Act [Chapter 19:01], the government has also halted the issuance of new import permits for poultry products from Brazil and revoked all previously issued, unused permits.

"In view of the foregoing and in terms of the Animal Health Act [Chapter 19:01], issuance of permits to import poultry and their products from Brazil has been suspended. Furthermore, all unused permits have been cancelled forthwith," the statement said.

The Ministry assured the public that it will continue to monitor the situation in Brazil and may revise the import suspension depending on developments.

"The Minister, through the Directorate of Veterinary Services continues to monitor the HPAI situation in the Republic of Brazil, with a view to review the suspension order in due course," the Ministry said.

Authorities are also urging local poultry producers -- including small-scale backyard farmers -- to tighten biosecurity measures to guard against any potential spread of the virus.

"Poultry farmers including backyard farmers are encouraged to observe biosecurity measures to prevent this disease in their birds such as limiting exposure to wild birds," the statement added.