The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of four suspects found in illegal possession of ivory weighing 237 kilograms and valued at US$4,290.

The arrests were made following a targeted operation in Harare's Sunningdale and Braeside suburbs.

In an interview, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were actively advertising the ivory and searching for potential buyers.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of four suspects in connection with the illegal possession of ivory worth US$4,290. This ivory was weighing 237 kgs, which these suspects were offering to the public. In actual fact, they were advertising, looking for customers," said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said a police intelligence unit tracked down the suspects leading to their apprehension and a vehicle which was being used to store part of the contraband was also seized during the operation.

"In the process, the police got information and they tracked these suspects in the Sunningdale and Braeside area leading to their arrest. They were also using a vehicle where some of the ivory was being kept," he said.

Commissioner Nyathi warned people involved in wildlife crimes saying law enforcement will not hesitate to act.

"We want to warn members of the public, we want to warn criminal elements that the law will take its course without fear or favour on anyone who will be found engaged in trafficking and offering wildlife products to the public or to any other person who does not have a licence to be trading in such products. So definitely, there is no going back in the fight against the wildlife trafficking in the country," he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon as investigations continue.