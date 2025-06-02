South Africa: Justice Committee Welcomes Sentencing in Joshlin Smith Case

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, has commended the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for securing life sentences for all three accused in the human trafficking case of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

The trio, Jacquen Appollis, Steveno Dumaizio van Rhyn and Racquel "Kelly" Smith, were sentenced last week following an eight-week trial in which the court found that the little girl was sold for purposes of slavery or practises similar to slavery.

The child has not yet been found after disappearing in February 2024 at the hands of her mother and the mother's boyfriend who sold her for R20 000.

"We can see that it was all hands-on deck to ensure justice for this little girl. The sentencing in this case is a critical step in the pursuit of justice for Joshlin and a stern reminder that our legal system will not tolerate crimes against children.

"While no sentence can undo the pain and loss, the committee trusts that this outcome reaffirms society's collective commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of every child in South Africa," Nqola said.

He noted the collaborative work done since Joshlin's disappearance to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

"We want to appreciate all the role players - the judiciary, the National Prosecuting Authority, and law enforcement agencies and the community at large - for their tireless efforts to ensure justice is seen to be done."

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, welcomed the sentences.

"Our hearts remain heavy for Joshlin and for every child who suffers harm. No court ruling can undo the trauma or return what was lost. But today's sentence sends a strong and clear message that those who violate the innocence and trust of our children will face the full consequences of the law.

"Even as justice takes its course, the family remains without the one thing they need most, answers. My thoughts are with them, and I pray that they will one day find peace, healing, and closure," Kubayi said.

Welcoming the life sentences handed down on the trio, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa, said that while the sentencing brings a measure of justice, it is a bittersweet moment.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that law enforcement continues to pursue every possible lead to find Joshlin. The protection of children is a national priority.

"We will continue to strengthen our laws, partnerships, and community efforts to ensure that every child in South Africa is safe, valued, and shielded from harm," Mnukwa said in a statement last week.