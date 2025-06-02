South Africa: Hlabisa Urges Initiation Schools to Adhere to Safety Regulations

Legal initiation schools have been warned that their registration does not exempt them from accountability and that any establishment that breaks the law will be dealt with accordingly.

"Any school that contravenes the law, disregards safety regulations or endangers lives will be closed without hesitation. The law is unequivocal and applies to all," said Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Hlabisa was speaking at the official launch of the 2025 winter customary initiation season at the weekend, where he urged stakeholders to collaborate to ensure a safe, dignified, and culturally respectful initiation period.

This year's season was launched under the theme: "Mabaye Bephila, Babuye Bephila", a call for the safety and well-being of all initiates.

The Minister urged parents, traditional leaders and community members to stay vigilant and report any signs of abuse, misconduct, or non-compliance.

He stressed the importance of working closely with the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees to ensure that the initiation season is grounded in legality and respect for life.

The launch, held in Bloemfontein in the Free State, underscored a collective duty to safeguard the lives and dignity of all initiates throughout the season.

This year's campaign addresses the 2024 season, during which 94 young lives were lost and 11 individuals suffered amputations due to unsafe initiation practices, particularly prevalent in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

Hlabisa reaffirmed the government's commitment to enforce the Customary Initiation Act of 2021, which creates a comprehensive legal framework designed to protect initiates and uphold the cultural integrity of the practice.

The Minister outlined the strategic measures for the initiation season in 2025.

These measures include mandatory registration and verification of initiation schools, comprehensive medical screening for all initiates, thorough training and vetting of traditional surgeons and caregivers, the establishment of monitoring units and emergency response services, and strict enforcement of health protocols to reduce risks such as dehydration and hypothermia.

"Minister Hlabisa stated that CoGTA will work in close collaboration with various government departments to ensure a smooth and well-managed initiation season," a statement issued by the department said.

The Minister emphasised that these efforts would enhance effective service delivery and boost community engagement during this critical period.

He outlined the specific roles and contributions of key government departments to ensure the safe and successful conduct of the season.

The Department of Health will provide clinical support and conduct medical assessments, while the Department of Basic Education will monitor student participation and assist with family engagement.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will enforce compliance by shutting down illegal initiation schools, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will take legal action where violations occur.

The provincial departments of CoGTA will facilitate coordination, oversight, and sustained community involvement.

Meanwhile, the Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Olorato Mongale, who was tragically kidnapped and killed last week in Gauteng. He called for decisive actions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.