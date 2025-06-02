South Africa: Deputy Minister to Lead World No Tobacco Day Discussions

2 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, will deliver a keynote address at the World No Tobacco Day stakeholder engagement session today.

Monday's event is part of government's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about tobacco control issues related to the development of the Tobacco Control Bill.

The department, in collaboration with several stakeholders, will use the session to provide an update on trends in the use of emerging products and tobacco smoking.

The focus will be on evidence of the failure of harm reduction at the population level and on exposing the tactics and manipulation employed by the tobacco industry regarding tobacco and nicotine products.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable death and disease worldwide, accounting for over eight million deaths each year, including more than one million deaths attributed to secondhand smoke exposure.

The department stated: "It is for this reason that the government has proposed legislation on Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems as part of our efforts to enforce strong tobacco control policies in South Africa."

In addition, the department explained that the bill aims not only to protect current and future generations from the harms of tobacco but also to promote health equity and sustainable development.

"Therefore, the department calls upon all sectors, including health professionals, educators, policymakers, and communities, to unite in support of effective tobacco control."

Some of the stakeholders that will participate in the session include the WHO Country Office, South African Medical Research Council, National Council Against Smoking, Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research, and the SA Tobacco Free Youth Forum.

The 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) South Africa report, released by the Department of Health last June noted that the prevalence of smoking in South Africa remains high compared to other countries, with an average of 8.5 cigarettes smoked per day by daily smokers.

Based on the most recent data from GATS, sampled from 7 245 households, it was found that the prevalence of tobacco use in South Africa stood at 29.4%.

