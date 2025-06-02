South Africa: BEEI Participants Head to Work At Schools Around the Country

Today marks the "first day at school" for around 200 000 young South Africans - not as learners but as working adults - with the launch of the fifth phase of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated the return of the initiative after a one-year pause.

"The initiative returns to townships, villages, inner cities, farms and special needs schools, bringing hope, energy and incomes to places where opportunities are too often out of reach," he said.

The BEEI is a flagship programme under the Presidential Employment Stimulus, established in 2020 to support the delivery of jobs and livelihood opportunities in the country.

The initiative is implemented by the Department of Basic Education and by provincial education departments. It is now funded by the UIF Labour Activation Programme and national government.

The initiative places youth in over 20 000 schools nationwide, offering real-world work experience while also enhancing school functionality and learning outcomes.

President Ramaphosa emphasised the practical impact of the programme noting that it is designed to develop the work skills that employers say they need, such as time management, task management, teamwork, problem solving, IT, admin and much more.

"In the process, participants undertake roles aligned to school priorities to ensure these young people add real value, enhancing the learning environment for learners and strengthening learning outcomes," the President said.

The initiative offers opportunities for young people at all skills levels. Graduates are prioritised for work in the classroom, where their tasks allow teachers to spend more time on teaching and lesson preparation.

Curriculum Assistants support maths, science and technology, Reading Champions promote literacy and a culture of reading, Lab and Workshop Assistants support technical subjects while others support IT and school administration.

"They also tackle essential maintenance, such as fixing doors, painting peeling walls, maintaining school vegetable gardens and playgrounds. Care and Support Assistants work with School Support Teams to identify and support children at risk.

"Still others spark life into sports, art and music, activities that inspire learners, uncover their talents and build pride in communities. Together, these roles provide real work experience to young people and vital support to our education system," the President said.

President Ramaphosa highlighted the example of Sibongile Joni who was a Curriculum Assistant at Emsengeni Primary School in the Eastern Cape in 2023. She is now employed at an NGO called Masinyusane.

She offered this advice to the new participants: "Be reliable: your consistency builds trust. Be willing to learn, ask questions, accept feedback and grow daily. Take initiative: if something needs to be done, do it without waiting to be told. Treat every task as important, no matter how small, because excellence in the small things builds your reputation. Always be professional: your attitude, respect and conduct matter. Build strong relationships with staff and learners. People open doors for those they trust and enjoy working with. Lastly, make the most of the trainings offered, they equip you with the skills you'll need for your next step."

She said the journey has taught her that growth does not come overnight. She also reminded participants that progress takes time: "Start strong. Stay consistent. You're building your future today."

President Ramaphosa said every participant has their own hopes and dreams for their future beyond this programme.

"Whether they pursue a career in education, undertake further studies, search for a job or embrace self-employment, they won't be starting from scratch.

"From this programme, they will carry invaluable skills and experience. Yet, in a tough labour market, they will each need to tackle their next chapter with creativity and initiative," he said.

The President called on society to assist young people in navigating the transition from school into the workplace.

"These young people will leave the school environment having shown up, contributed and made a difference. They will have worked in high-pressure environments with limited resources and will understand deadlines and responsibility.

"To employers, we say: give them their next opportunity, mentor their enthusiasm, help take their potential to the next level," he said.

President Ramaphosa said there was a need to reach young people who want to be entrepreneurs. "We need to find new ways to support those who want to create their own jobs and local value, to connect them to finance, training, markets and networks."

He acknowledged that while the programme benefits hundreds of thousands of people, many more who applied were not selected.

"Today we celebrate this cohort of young people beginning meaningful work, many for the first time. But let us also not forget those who applied for these posts but who weren't selected.

"Through the Presidential Employment Stimulus, we have demonstrated the government's capacity to address the youth unemployment problem. Through this programme we have been able to give young people work experience and a pathway to formal employment or even further education," the President said.

While recognising the significant impact of the initiative, President Ramaphosa stressed the need for continued efforts.

"We do believe that this will have a much longer-term benefit for the employability of young people. This is but one initiative that seeks to address the youth unemployment challenge. We still have much more to do to address the plight of young people.

"These young people are showing us what they are capable of. It is up to all of us in society to give them the opportunities they need to thrive," President Ramaphosa said. - SAnews.gov.za