Lesotho: Govt Amends LDF Recruitment Age

2 June 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

...after call from DC youth

THE Ministry of Defence and National Security has revised the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) recruitment age limit, increasing it from 18-24 to 18-28 years.

This follows concerns raised by the opposition Democratic Congress Youth League (DCYL) regarding the exclusion of certain age groups during the current recruitment drive.

The DC held a press conference yesterday morning, calling on the government to review the previous age ceiling of 24, arguing it unfairly excluded a segment of youth who were not given a chance to apply in earlier recruitment rounds.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence, in conjunction with the LDF, issued a circular inviting Basotho aged 18 to 24 to apply for 500 positions in the army. Prospective candidates are expected to complete application forms this Saturday across all 10 districts.

However, the DCYL criticised the criteria, arguing that the last LDF recruitment was in 2019, targeting individuals born between 1 September 1995 and 1 September 1999.

"We urge the government to note that youth aged 25 and 26, who were born between 2 September 1999 and 30 September 2000, were never accommodated in LDF recruitments," read the DCYL statement.

"Unemployment can push young people into crime. As the DCYL, we plead with the government to address youth unemployment by considering all eligible young Basotho."

Although neither the government nor the LDF issued a direct response to the DCYL, an updated circular was later posted on the LDF's official Facebook page, extending the eligible age range to 28.

"The LDF, under the Ministry of Defence, hereby invites young men and women interested in joining the army to apply for the advertised vacancies. Applicants must have completed their LGCSE with at least four passes.

"They must be Basotho with valid identification, aged between 18 and 28 as of 1 September 2025 (born between 30 October 1997 and 1 September 2007), physically and mentally fit, with no criminal record or pending court cases, and must not subscribe to beliefs that would hinder them from fulfilling military duties," the circular stated.

Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSave

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.