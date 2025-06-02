Namibia: Bees Go Beserk in Epalela ... 20 Left Picking Out Stings in Hospital

Panic and fear gripped the Epalela community in the Onesi constituency of Omusati region after a swarm of bees viciously attacked more than 70 residents, leaving at least 20 seriously injured and needing to be hospitalised.

The attack , which occurred late on Friday afternoon, has sparked outrage and urgent calls for government intervention, as residents accuse the ministry of environment of dragging feet in responding to a life-threatening situation.

Titus Tjirekela, the headman of Epalela area, has urgently appealed to the ministry of environment to remove three other swarms from the area after people were severely stung.

Tjirekela further criticised the slow response by the ministry, claiming that officials only arrived hours later, being dropped off by the Omahenene police, because their department did not have fuel for their vehicle.

The stinging occurred at around 16h00 on Friday after a child reportedly provoked the bees. Following this, the swarm aggressively attacked residents within and up to 300 metres from the location.

According to Tjirekela, although the bees were provoked by a child, who is among the 20 seriously stung and hospitalised, the remaining swarm still poses a serious threat. He emphasised the need for urgent action from authorities to prevent further attack.

"When the incident occurred, I was not around. But when I arrived on Saturday, I saw that many people had been seriously injured. Of those hospitalised, four have been discharged, while 16 are still receiving treatment. Others who were not hospitalised are still suffering from swollen eyes due the stings," he said.

The headman also expressed concern that residents had to pay N$400 per person to be transported to hospital, as they could not wait for emergency services.

"Some victims were in critical condition and needed immediate care. Residents had to hire transport to take them to the clinic, which is located kilometres away," he added. "Some children who had been reported missing after the attack were later found and transported to the hospital by police."

Martin Kambwela, a resident and father of six children who were stung and admitted to Outapi Hospital, recounted his experience.

"I was at work when my children, aged between one year and seven months and 11 years, were stung. They were at home just 300 metres from the location when the agitated bees entered the house. I had to pay N$400 to get them to the hospital. The government must address this. People were stung, and the bees are still around," he stressed.

Omusati regional police commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the incident, stating that the police transported three seriously injured victims and also assisted the environment ministry officials who did not have transportation.

"Only three people were taken by the police. We had to assist because the ministry has no vehicle," Basson said.

Efforts to get comment from the ministry of environment proved futile.