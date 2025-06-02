Namibia: Kabbe Records Improved Harvest

2 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

KATIMA MULILO- Despite recent flooding in parts of Kabbe North, the overall agricultural outlook for the constituency is positive, according to local councillor Bernard Sisamu. Speaking on the current situation, Sisamu noted that while some areas such as Namiyundu to Malindi experienced high water levels, the floods are now receding and have not significantly disrupted essential services or daily life.

"In terms of the harvest, those who ploughed early, around August to September last year, managed to get a decent maize yield. However, those who planted later in December and January were affected by erratic rainfall. The rain stopped too early, and the maize didn't reach maturity," said Sisamu.

He explained that farmers who focused on more resilient crops such as mahangu and sorghum are now busy harvesting, with expectations of a good yield this season.

The councillor said the flooding has not reached a critical level this year. "It's not threatening, and the floodwaters are dropping steadily. Importantly, no schools were closed or disrupted due to the floods. People were still able to access clinics, schools, and receive government services, including social grants," he said.

Sisamu also highlighted the impact of the rain on livestock and grazing conditions. "There was enough rain to support good grazing. People moved their livestock to higher ground earlier in the season, but they've now returned them, and their condition is very good," Sisamu indicated.

Infrastructure in the area has also remained functional, with a tarred road reaching the clinic at Luhonono. Efforts have been made to open up access roads in affected areas, ensuring mobility and access to key services.

"The flood this year didn't bring much in terms of fish, but it also didn't bring destruction. It's a manageable situation," said Sisamu.

