Namibia: Hippo Attacks Teenagers At Kasivi

2 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — A 16-year-old boy, Markus Amutenya, was severely wounded during a vicious attack by a hippo while he was paddling a canoe along Okavango River at Kasivi village, in Kavango West region on Monday.

This was confirmed by police chief inspector Raimbert Muronga who said Amutenya sustained a broken leg while his cousin, identified as Haingura Paulus (13), miraculously escaped the hippo attack unharmed.

"Both victims were rescued by the police and rushed to Bunya clinic from where Amutenya was immediately transferred to Rundu state hospital.

Relevant authorities were informed of the matter," said police chief inspector Raimbert Muronga who warned communities to be cautious when using the river.

He also discouraged the community from allowing children to be at the river on their own as it endangers their lives more.

