Namibia: Music Giants Ignite Opuwo Crowd

The Opuwo Trade Fair Music Bash was short of nothing on Saturday because when the first beat dropped and the crowd erupted into cheers, it was a celebration of rhythm, nostalgia, and pure sonic energy.

Headlining the unforgettable evening were the powerhouse voices of Tate Buti, the timeless harmonies of the Dalom Kids, and the magnetic stage presence of Suko White.

Locals to the area Bullet Ya Kaoko, O.com, made sure to keep the crowd singing to old tunes while DJ Siya, Stakes Boy, and Brumelda complemented the colourful stage.

"This event was massive, and the only way ahead is to make it even bigger. This is an amazing Trade Fair to be honest, and it felt good being part of this bash," said one half of O.com, Samuel Mbalundu, whose stage name is Junox.

The 12th edition of the fair, which began on 21 May and ran until 31 May 2025, was held under the theme "Empowering the Local Economy Through Sustainable Innovation in Green Hydrogen, Oil and Gas, Tourism, and Mining".

Mbalundu added that he thoroughly enjoyed the fair and the bash in general as it was an event that brought many people from various walks of life together and empowering artists like them to showcase their talents.

"From O.com, we love entertaining our supporters and the crowd was amazing. The event was packed, and the energy was positive. I like how everyone came out to support, the organisers outdid themselves," he said. The Opuwo Annual Trade Fair remains one of the region's most anticipated events, attracting participants from diverse sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and government. This year's fair placed a strong emphasis on regional development while also highlighting opportunities for local business engagement and networking purposes.

The fair has evolved from hosting a modest 35-40 exhibitors to an impressive 180 exhibitors this year; surpassing last year's figure by over 60 participants, some of whom travelled as far as Tanzania and Kenya.

Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare said this global presence affirms Opuwo's rising stature as a commercial and investment destination in the Southern African region.

"As we continue to open new frontiers, let us remain guided by the principles of sustainability, equity, and inclusivity. Our small scale miners, our farmers, our traders, and our youth, all deserve a seat at the table of economic progress," he added.