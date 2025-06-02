Namibia: Bishop Makari Is No More

Gobabis — GOBABIS- The Church of Africa is mourning the death of Deputy Bishop Ngetujame Zacheus Makari, following his untimely death on Saturday in Windhoek.

This is the second tragedy this year for the church to lose a leader following the passing of Archbishop Paulus Vetarera Kandjou, who perished 17January 2025 at his homesteads, Ezorongondo in Epukiro constituency, Omaheke region.

Makari (58) was the second in charge of the church after the death of Archbishop Kandjou prior to his death.

He joined the church founded by Ovambanderu community at tender age.

In his announcement to the New Era, the church secretary general (SG) Ileni Henguva said the church lost a good servant of the word of God who contributed a lot to the church's growth.

"It is a big loss. We don't know where to start as he was about to be an Archbishop of the church. He played a huge role in developing the church from the community level up to the national level," Henguva said.

The SG added that the late deputy bishop, despite church duties, played an instrumental role in student politics and played a hand in the formation of the National Youth Council.

"Our late deputy bishop was also at the formation of Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) and many other youth organisations in this country," said the SG.

The late deputy dishop, Henguva said was a community activist who worked tirelessly and voluntarily for the church and the community.

"He worked for the Namibia Network of AIDS Service Organisation (Nanaso), which is the national umbrella body for non-governmental organisations working on HIV/AIDS, TB and other emerging epidemics in Namibia," he said.

Henguva further said Makari joined the church at a tender age, attended Catholic school at Debra, and influenced many youth to join the church.

"He was a good speaker, mentor, and some schools and institutions used him as a motivational speaker at their respective events," Henguva recalled.

Carlos Njuva, the church deacon, describes the late deputy Bishop Makari as a generous person who always availed himself to perform the church duties in all terrains.

"We lost a person who knew many things within the community despite him being a clergyman. He was full of energy and always considered his interest last then those of church and community," Njuva said.

The church deacon said the late deputy bishop was born as a servant, and he never wanted to give problems or difficulties to fellow.

"He was always present at all church activities, helping vulnerable and a good preacher of the word of God. He was linking this church with other churches. This is a big loss to the church and the community as he was a man of all people," Njuva sadly said.

The deacon added that the late deputy bishop loss left a big void in the church as the church already lost its Archbishop Kandjou earlier this year, where the successor was yet to be installed and the late Makari was about to take over the church top leadership position.

"We lost a light among us, and we are shocked to be in this situation. Losing two church leaders in a consecutive time is uncalled for," he said.

The late deputy Bishop Makari is survived by a wife and three children.

The funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.