Africa: Merveille Kanjinga, the Congolese Prodigy On a Mission in Morocco

Revealed during the last CAF Women's Champions League--won with TP Mazembe--the young striker took off for Paris Saint-Germain, where she continues her rise

At 22, she has become a symbol of hope for an entire nation, embodying the rebirth of women's football in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Back in Morocco, the land of her continental triumph, she is preparing to compete in her first TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, aiming to lead DR Congo to the top

This is not just a transfer--it's a leap into orbit. Signed by Paris Saint-Germain on the eve of her 22nd birthday, Merveille Kanjinga saw her childhood dream come true.

"It was my dream since I was a little girl. When I heard that Paris Saint-Germain wanted me, I was very, very happy. I could hardly believe my ears," she says, still emotional at the memory of the announcement.

Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d'annoncer l'arrivée de Merveille Kanjinga. L'attaquante internationale congolaise rejoint le club jusqu'au 30 juin 2027.https://t.co/CISa7H3Vuz#WelcomeMerveille ❤️💙-- PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) January 31, 2025

Her arrival in the French capital is like something out of a fairy tale. But it is no accident. Paris noticed her because she shone brightly during the last CAF Women's Champions League--a tournament she dominated with TP Mazembe, culminating in victory in Morocco. This continental title, the first in the Congolese club's history, fast-tracked her career.

"There are so many good memories. We had a great team, very good teammates. It was an unforgettable moment."

Star of the Final! Merveille Kanjinga's exceptional play earns her the Woman of the Match award in the #CAFWCL2024. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vOOlO8Rnkd-- CAF Women's Football (@CAFwomen) November 23, 2024

A national pride, a continental symbol

Her transfer didn't just bring joy to the French club. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the news was celebrated as a collective victory. In just a few months, Kanjinga has become the face of a rapidly evolving women's football scene.

"Yes, I realize what it means. People were very happy when they heard the news. I know they love it, and I do too."

On a continent where opportunities for women players are often scarce, her journey inspires admiration and hope. A child of Lubumbashi, she is now a source of inspiration for thousands of young girls.

"Believe in yourself, no matter where you come from. What matters is what you show on the pitch," she says, aware of her powerful image.

Return to Morocco, where it all began

Fate has its winks, and for Kanjinga, it brings her back to Morocco--where everything changed for her, where she won the greatest title of her career. But this time, she returns wearing her national colors to compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations. DR Congo finds itself in a tough Group A, alongside Zambia, Senegal, and host nation Morocco.

"I know it'll be tough, but we're going to give it everything, fight to the end. It's a game, and the best will win," she says calmly but firmly. No boastfulness--just an unshakable belief in effort and the team.

Though it will be her first WAFCON, Merveille is no longer a rookie. PSG and the Women's Champions League have hardened her. She doesn't shy away from the responsibilities awaiting her in the national squad.

"Yes, I see myself as an experienced player," she says--a statement that speaks volumes about the maturity of this young striker, aware of her role as a driving force in a team seeking renewal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Legacy and role models

When asked about the figures who inspire her within the Congolese squad, she answers quickly:

"Isabelle Diakiese is one of the most professional players I know."

A natural nod to those who came before her and held things together, passing down the culture. Kanjinga hasn't forgotten where she came from. She knows that a solid group, united around proven leaders, can disrupt the established order.

This coming July could be a landmark. For her, of course, as she prepares for her first TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON--but also for Congolese women's football, which has been chasing results in the competition since winning bronze in 1998.

Through Merveille Kanjinga, an entire nation dares to believe in a revival. And if Morocco was the place of her club breakthrough, it could now become the site of her national team crowning.