Somalia: Farmajo Welcomes Hassan Sheikh's Call for Dialogue but Urges Reversal of Controversial Steps

2 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha, June 2, 2025 — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has welcomed the call for dialogue made by current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud but urged him to reverse what he described as illegal constitutional amendments, the establishment of a disputed election commission, and the dismantling of the National Consultative Council.

Farmajo, Somalia's ninth president, criticized the recent actions taken by Hassan Sheikh, saying they represent significant obstacles to national rebuilding efforts, the ongoing fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab, and cooperation between the federal government and federal member states.

"The steps taken by President Hassan Sheikh are hindering the progress we have made towards stabilizing the country," Farmajo said in a statement. "For Somalia to move forward, these measures must be reconsidered to ensure inclusive governance and respect for constitutional processes."

The former president's comments come amid growing political tensions in Somalia over governance reforms and electoral processes, raising concerns about the impact on security and development initiatives.

