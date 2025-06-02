Somalia: Somali PM Meets Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh to Boost Bilateral Ties

Djibouti City, June 2, 2025 — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held talks on Monday with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti City, during an official working visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The discussions focused on strengthening the already robust ties between the two neighbouring countries, with both leaders emphasising their commitment to expanding political, economic, and security partnerships.

The talks also addressed broader regional issues, including efforts to promote peace, stability, and development across the Horn of Africa.

President Guelle reiterated Djibouti's support for Somalia's ongoing efforts to achieve stability and sustainable development following years of conflict and political challenges.

He praised the Somali government's initiatives in security sector reforms and economic revitalisation.

Prime Minister Barre provided an update on Somalia's progress, highlighting recent advances in improving security, governance, and institutional capacity.

He underscored the Somali government's dedication to fostering good governance and creating conducive conditions for investment and growth.

Both leaders agreed to continue close collaboration and dialogue to address shared challenges and harness opportunities for mutual benefit in the region.