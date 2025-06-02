Ethiopia: State Launches Urban Leadership Training to Boost Sustainable Dev't

The Oromia Urban Planning Institute ,in collaboration with Oromia State University, has launched a comprehensive capacity-building training program for municipal leaders and urban development stakeholders across the state.

The training aims to equip local leaders with essential skills and knowledge to effectively implement government strategies focused on managing both urban and rural development in Oromia.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Oromia Urban Planning Institute Deputy Head and the Implementation Department Coordinator Tarakegn Abduljabar underscored the significance of the program.

"Urban leaders and stakeholders must acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to actively participate in the planning and execution of urban projects," he stated.

He emphasized that the training goes beyond technical capacity-building--it also fosters teamwork and collaboration to address the growing challenges in urban management.

Highlighting the importance of partnerships, Tarakegn noted that the cooperation with Oromia State University plays a pivotal role in upgrading the competencies of urban professionals.

"Together, we are creating a dynamic learning environment that will drive the success of urban planning initiatives throughout Oromia," he added.

With rapid urbanization reshaping many areas in the state, this training program represents a strategic step toward aligning urban planning efforts with sustainable development goals and local community needs.

The Oromia Urban Planning Institute Communications Head Temesgen Asefa reaffirmed the institute's commitment to long-term, inclusive urban transformation.

"This training is a key component of our broader mission to foster sustainable urban development and strengthen the capacity of planners and stakeholders across Oromia," he said.

The initiative reflects a growing commitment among regional institutions to shape a more vibrant, resilient, and inclusive urban landscape that benefits all residents.