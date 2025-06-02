East Africa: Ethiopia to Host Int'l Geographical Indications Conference

· Aligns IP laws with global standards, negotiates AfCFTA protocols

Ethiopia has finalized preparations to host the International Geographical Indications (GI) Conference, scheduled to take place from June 3 to 4, 2025, in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority (EIPA) announced.

Speaking at a media briefing, EIPA Director General Woldu Yimesel stated that the conference will mark a pivotal step in Ethiopia's efforts to enhance the value of its agricultural exports through the Geographical Indications system. GI certification helps producers secure premium prices for unique, region-specific products such as coffee, spices, and honey by safeguarding their identity and origin in global markets.

"Due to the absence of GI protections, Ethiopia exports many agricultural commodities at low prices. The GI system will empower producers and improve export earnings," Woldu noted.

He confirmed that Ethiopia is in the final stages of ratifying relevant laws to become a member of the international GI framework, allowing it to protect local products globally under intellectual property laws.

As part of its broader intellectual property reform agenda, Ethiopia is also revising and preparing to sign the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement. This move aims to strengthen protections for copyrights, trademarks, industrial designs, patents, and geographical indications, aligning the country with international standards.

Additionally, Woldu revealed that Ethiopia is negotiating with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on seven protocols related to intellectual property, with the goal of safeguarding patent rights and enhancing regional competitiveness.

In a related development, a delegation from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), led by Director General Daren Tang, is scheduled to arrive in Ethiopia for a three-day working visit. The delegation will hold discussions with senior government officials and stakeholders to support Ethiopia's innovation ecosystem.

"WIPO's support is vital in strengthening startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the broader innovation ecosystem in Ethiopia," Woldu stated.

WIPO has been assisting Ethiopia in reviewing patent rights and other legal frameworks. New agreements are expected to be signed during the visit to support ongoing reforms. Ethiopia joined WIPO in 1998 and has since ratified two conventions. In 2025, it further advanced its IP integration by signing the Paris Convention and the Madrid Protocol.

These developments come amid the implementation of Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, which has opened several sectors to foreign competition and prioritized legal alignment with global trade standards.