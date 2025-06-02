East Africa: Ethiopia's Longstanding Resolve to Regional, Global Security

Ethiopia's multifaceted participation in global and regional peace and security efforts, from IGAD negotiations and AU-led initiatives to high-level global forums like the Moscow Security Meeting, is a testimony of the country's consistent and evolving commitment to building a more peaceful, cooperative, and secure Horn of Africa.

Particularly, the country, albeit with its own internal challenges, remains an increasingly important pacifier in the peace and security of the Horn of Africa, a region beset by political instability, protracted conflicts, and humanitarian crises. As new conflicts and challenges emerge, Ethiopia's experience, credibility, and commitment has been instrumental in shaping lasting solutions for the region and beyond.

With the region facing a complex web of security threats, including terrorism, state fragility, border disputes, and climate-induced migration, Ethiopia's strategic position and active engagement have made it an indispensable actor in shaping the region's future. As one of the most populous and geopolitically significant nations in Africa, the country's actions and diplomatic endeavors carry profound weight, impacting both regional dynamics and broader international security frameworks.

The country has demonstrated a consistent commitment to peace building, conflict mediation, and regional cooperation. From hosting key negotiations to deploying peacekeeping forces, the nation has carved out a role as a stabilizing force. Its engagement has not been limited to symbolic gestures but rather substantive involvement that has, at times, shaped the outcomes of regional peace efforts.

The country has long upheld the principle of African solutions to African problems, an ethos deeply embedded in its foreign policy. As one of the founding members of the African Union and a leading voice in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ethiopia has consistently championed homegrown solutions to conflict through consensus, negotiation, and institutional dialogue.

One of the country's most notable recent contributions to regional peace was its involvement in the Pretoria peace deal, which sought to bring an end to the violent conflict in Northern Ethiopia. Although the deal was internal to Ethiopia, the process and its outcome reverberated beyond the country's borders, providing a blueprint for conflict resolution that prioritized mediation, inclusivity, and post-conflict reconstruction. The deal also served as a platform for demonstrating Ethiopia's resolve in addressing conflict through non-military means and created an example for other states in the region, particularly those wrestling with civil unrest and governance issues.

Moreover, the country's long-standing involvement in IGAD has proven critical. IGAD, a regional bloc devoted to development and conflict resolution in the Horn of Africa, has often relied on Ethiopia's leadership and diplomacy to navigate political deadlocks. Ethiopia has played a central role in mediating peace processes in neighboring countries like Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. It has hosted negotiations, deployed envoys, and taken a firm stance in promoting diplomatic solutions over military confrontations. These efforts have helped sustain a degree of continuity and cohesion in regional politics, even in the face of persistent instability.

In addition to its regional engagements, the nation's diplomatic activity on the global stage has gained momentum. The country's participation in major international forums on peace and security highlights its growing influence and the international recognition of its stabilizing role. Most recently, Ethiopia took part in the 13th International Meeting of High-Level Security Representatives held in Moscow, Russia. The forum brought together high-ranking officials from over 100 countries, all responsible for national security and defense policy.

The country's delegation, led by Ambassador Genet Teshome, underlined the country's unwavering commitment to global peace and multilateral cooperation. During the opening session, Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the emerging global security architecture must be equitable and indivisible. He stressed the need for firm guarantees of security for all nations--guarantees that must not come at the expense of others. This principle resonated with many participants, especially representatives from the Global South, who expressed deep concern about the multifaceted security, economic, and social challenges facing their countries.

Ambassador Genet's keynote address reflected these shared concerns. He stressed the importance of seriously considering the voices, expectations, and aspirations of the Global South in ongoing international reform discussions. He warned that any attempt to reform the global order without genuine representation from the developing world would be destined for failure. Ethiopia's firm advocacy for multilateralism, rooted in the United Nations Charter and international law, further reinforced its reputation as a principled actor on the global stage.

A significant part of the ambassador's remarks was devoted to new and emerging security threats, particularly those stemming from technological advancement. He highlighted the risks posed by artificial intelligence and cyber technology, which disproportionately affect developing nations with limited cyber security infrastructure. In this context, he called for strengthened cooperation, particularly among BRICS countries, to enhance cyber emergency response capabilities. This emphasis on collective preparedness against digital threats underscores Ethiopia's forward-looking approach to security--a stance that sees future conflict not just in conventional terms but in technological domains as well.

Ethiopia's presence at an informal multilateral cooperation meeting of BRICS member states during the same week further demonstrated its intent to diversify diplomatic partnerships and contribute to shaping a new, more inclusive international order. As global power dynamics continue to shift, Ethiopia's growing role within groupings like BRICS offers both strategic depth and broader platforms for its peace and development agenda.

Beyond high-profile forums, Ethiopia's everyday diplomacy continues to play a vital role in addressing the intertwined challenges of conflict, humanitarian need, and environmental vulnerability in the Horn of Africa. The recent partnership dialogue between IGAD and the European Union offers another example. The dialogue emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation to confront the interconnected crises facing the region-- from armed conflict and displacement to climate change and food insecurity. Ethiopia's participation in this dialogue aligns with its long-held view that peace is achievable only through sustained and equitable cooperation.

The country's growing diplomatic activity is not only a reflection of ambition but also necessity. The Horn of Africa remains one of the world's most geopolitically sensitive regions, with external actors increasingly vying for influence. In this volatile landscape, Ethiopia's active diplomacy serves as a counterweight to destabilizing forces, ensuring that regional solutions remain central to addressing local problems. Whether through multilateral forums, bilateral relations, or participation in global partnerships, Ethiopia has steadily positioned itself as both a voice for the Global South and a pillar of regional peace and development.

Furthermore, Ethiopia's internal experience navigating complex political transitions, post-conflict reconstruction, and institutional rebuilding provides a unique perspective. These experiences equip Ethiopian policymakers and diplomats with practical insights into state-building and governance that are increasingly valuable in peer-to-peer dialogues across the continent. Countries dealing with similar internal challenges have found Ethiopia's story instructive, if not exemplary, in finding pathways out of crisis.

To sum up, the country's principled stand on peace, regional solidarity, and multilateralism remains its diplomatic cornerstone. It is a vision grounded in cooperation, equity, and strategic foresight. As regional and global challenges evolve whether through geopolitical competition, technological disruption, or climate shocks, Ethiopia's role as a bridge-builder and problem-solver will only become more crucial. Its steady presence in regional organizations, active contributions to peace negotiations, and advocacy for global reforms underscore its indispensable role in fostering peace and stability in a region that so desperately needs it.