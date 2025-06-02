Ethiopia: Akaki Kaliti Stadium Set to Open in 2026

Over 85% complete

The construction of the long-delayed Akaki Kaliti Stadium is expected to be completed next year, following years of setbacks and renewed efforts to meet international standards, the Addis Ababa Youth and Sports Bureau announced.

The Bureau's Sports Facilities Development Administration Director Birhanu Bayu told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the project, which began in 2017, is now progressing steadily after overcoming various challenges

He stated that the construction is being carried out in line with the stringent specifications of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

A major design revision was introduced two years ago to align with global standards, leading to a substantial upgrade in the scope of the project.

Initially planned as a zonal-level stadium with a 500 million Birr budget, the redesigned facility now carries a projected cost of one billion Birr. According to Birhanu, over 85 percent of the work has been completed, with roofing work underway. The next phases will focus on installing the playing field and running tracks, to be handled by experienced international contractors.

He further noted that preparations are being intensified as part of Ethiopia's broader plan to host the 2029 Africa Cup of Nations. The stadium is being designed to seat over 20,000 spectators and will feature designated areas for the media, VIP, and VVIP guests. It will also include parking space for over 2,000 vehicles and wide entrance gates to ensure smooth crowd flow.

One of the standout features of the new facility is its hybrid natural and artificial turf system, capable of draining rainwater within five minutes, ensuring uninterrupted matches during rainy conditions.

In addition to its core sports infrastructure, the stadium complex will house administrative offices, retail spaces, facilities for people with disabilities, bicycle paths, and other amenities that comply with international benchmarks.

Birhanu also highlighted the incorporation of a digital ticketing system, complete with electronic scan points at entry gates. Once completed, the stadium is expected to significantly benefit the local community--not only by enhancing recreational services but also by creating employment opportunities for the youth.