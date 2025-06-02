Africa Should Address Socioeconomic Issues to Boost Its Global Influence

Currently, the African population comprises of millions of people and it is projected to double in one generation. The literacy rate is very low. Less than a third of the population has access to decent housing. Less than a fifth of Africans of working age have a decent job.

African countries receive a small amount of royalties generated by mining sector. Thus, developing its technological capabilities and promoting intra-African mobility have become its development priorities for the future progress of the region.

Analysts of the global balance of economic power reveal that Africa currently has a clear advantage of approaching the growth of developed countries. Moreover, the macro-economic indicators are generally satisfactory as they reveal the continent having a position among the top five of world economic powers.

Africans may also build infrastructure and improve human capital through adequate supervision of youth and women. These measures are all strategic priorities on which major progress should be made for enhancing living standards.

The influence of Africa at the global level may also be strengthened by the national armed forces that are enjoying great tactical and strategic options in the face of current security challenges. The African armed forces may have millions of soldiers and reserves that guarantee peace and security for the promotion of socio-economic development.

Experts believe that one of the means of the AU's strategy for enhancing its global power lies in strengthening its socio-economic power. Compared to other continents, Africa is the largest source of raw materials which may be used as inputs for industrialization. It has been revealed that a third of the world's uranium, bauxite and iron reserves are in Africa. It also has about two-thirds of the world's gas reserves, nearly half of the world's oil reserves and other material reserves.

In line with the above information, Africa has the right to fight resource disparities between the continent and the economic superpowers. Its member states, including Ethiopia, do not accept Africa's place at the bottom of the world economic rankings. They will have to finally evolve and unite their efforts to take their rightful place in the world economic ranking.

Stretching at the future, Africans hope that a new period will dawn on the continent. Even though the current situation seems dark by the various political, economic, health and security challenges, there is still a bright future for the whole continent, including Ethiopia.

However, a total change of the economic and social situation is necessary if transformation is to take place in Ethiopia. This is difficult to digest for those who wish to keep the country shrouded with mysterious events. It is, therefore, necessary to create awareness in order to confront the future with calmness. Experts think that Africa is in trouble because of alien and external forces that cause the deterioration of the existing systems.

The negative socio-economic forces in Africa are believed to lead to the deterioration of the livelihood of the people. Within this context, the AU has the potential to act as a catalyst in the development of the continent with a renewed global vision of the world and its interactions.

However, some countries are still lagging behind the rest of the world in terms of economic development, democratic progress, recurrence of conflicts and other socio-political crises. These crises may likely be impediments to the efforts of the AU to assert its presence in the global sphere.

Also, other major concern within Africa is the formation of influential groups, including Ethiopian intellectuals that are capable of defending the interests of the people of the continent. Based on its anti-colonial experience, Ethiopia will energize Africa in post-colonial and neocolonial periods. Africa will, therefore, emerge as a free and independent power contender on the global stage. Of course, it is time for Africa to finally take its rightful place within the international community. In this community, Africa will have to devise its own initiatives and speak out its visions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Africa will have to take a stand by developing proposals for mutually beneficial global cooperation. Of course, African countries, including Ethiopia, may use the AU platform to communicate with the rest of the world. They may be in a position to express their aspirations, goals and programs by exerting their influence. It is time that the AU is fully supported by member states to enable it to contend with international groups that represent the superpowers only.

Experts are of the opinion that the time has come for an African presence in the global society motivated by its collective values. AU makes its mission of letting African countries participate freely in the world civilization to which they have contributed immensely. In this respect, the role of Ethiopia in contributing to the independence of Africa is remarkable.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald