Ethiopia: Investment Surge - Oromia Sets Stage for Economic Takeoff

- The Oromia State has reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a premier investment destination by intensifying economic reforms, improving its business climate, and forging high-level investment partnerships.

Speaking at the Oromia Investment Forum 2025, held under the theme: "Unleashing Oromia's Investment Potential: Building Trust, Improving Services, and Driving Growth", Oromia State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa highlighted the state's sweeping reforms and infrastructure improvements aimed at unlocking Oromia's vast economic potential.

"We are building a business-friendly environment through legal reforms, improved service delivery, and major investments in infrastructure," he said. Notably, the establishment of the Gada Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) is part of a broader strategy to promote industrialization and boost export-oriented production.

Shimelis also announced ongoing enhancements in Sheger City, designed to serve as a regional business hub, and cited the success of the Bulbula Integrated Agro-Industrial Park, which has already attracted several operational investors.

Echoing this momentum, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel reiterated the federal government's commitment to investment-led growth. "Investment and sustainable economic development are the foundation for lasting peace and stability," he said. He added that the number of industrial parks in Ethiopia has grown from 4 to 11 in recent years, demonstrating the country's drive toward manufacturing-driven growth.

Ahmed Idris, Head of the Oromia Investment and Industry Bureau, reported that the region's import substitution program has already saved over 1.1 billion USD, with plans underway to increase domestic production to a value of 2.5 billion USD. The initiative has supplied 4 million tons of products locally and created 2.5 million jobs.

Oromia's export sector is also gaining traction. Exports of 187,000 tons of goods, including horticultural products, generated 837.2 million USD in revenue this fiscal year. The state's competitive tax incentives, efficient labor market, natural resource wealth, and well-established industrial parks continue to position it as an emerging investment hub.

On the sidelines of the forum, a major agreement was signed between GSEZ and Hujian Investment Group, with the latter committing to a 100 million USD investment. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by GSEZ CEO Motuma Temesgen and HuaRong Zhang, Chairman of Hujian Investment Group.

The forum, co-organized by the Oromia State Government and the Oromia Investment and Industry Bureau, brought together government officials, private sector leaders, and international investors to explore strategies for expanding production and sustaining economic growth.

With Ethiopia's first stock exchange set to launch and regional access improving, Oromia is positioning itself as a strategic gateway for both local and foreign investors seeking stability, opportunity, and long-term growth.