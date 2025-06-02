Ethiopia: Iprada Pushes for Policy Support to Boost Ethiopia's Potato Sector

- Ethiopia needs to utilize its huge potential for potato production to maximize employment, investment, and export earnings, the Irish Potato Research and Development Association (IPRaDA) suggested.

The country held the 2nd International Potato Day Celebration and Action Planning, Ethiopia, 2025, yesterday under the theme "Shaping History, Feeding the Future."

On the occasion, IPRaDA's President AsfawMekuria underlined that special attention should be given to the potato crop from the government side, as its benefits surpass merely being a food item. It serves as a means of employment for citizens, attracts investment, and earns foreign currency, among other advantages.

The government can support the sector by issuing policies and guidelines to enhance its productivity based on research, thereby benefiting both producers and the nation, he added.

According to him, the potato crop needs considerable attention and should be supported by policies and guidelines equal to those for other basic crops.

The President said that the aim of the event is to raise awareness about the significance, nutritional, economic, environmental, and cultural values of potatoes. Their contribution is high to global food security, poverty reduction, and the livelihoods of millions, particularly rural families.

"In Ethiopia, potato is served as the third staple food. We have been working on potatoes for over ten years in Ethiopia and have enabled farmers to benefit from the crop. Potato-related problems are vast, including disease, market access, finance, and knowledge gaps among farmers. IPRaDA was established to solve these problems by gathering members involved in potato-related work from governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as private enterprises," he said.

The association, according to him, helps create a platform that brings members together to discuss and solve problems, enabling farmers to upgrade their productivity. Companies that use potatoes as input for chips production are currently operational in Ethiopia.

While attending the occasion, researchers presented their findings and highlighted the essence of potatoes in ensuring better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.

BekamKebede, from Dinayas Select Seed Potato Producing Company, said that they provide select seeds to many producers across the country, making them beneficiaries.

International Potato Day is celebrated on May 30 every year following the decision made by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2023.