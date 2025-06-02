Ethiopia: Member States Express Commitment for the Success of International Organization for Mediation

Initiated and spearheaded by China, the new global body, International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), won the accession of 32 member states the same day it was established. In addition, high-level representatives of more than 50 other countries and nearly 20 international organizations are also present at the ceremony, it was learnt.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that it is a great pleasure to join the member states for the signing ceremony of the Convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

"You have come here from across the world for a common goal: promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes and advancing friendship and cooperation between countries."

The minister stated that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. The U.N. Charter, in its preamble, states a clear purpose of different countries living together in peace and maintaining international peace and security. Eighty years later, faced with accelerating global transformation not seen in a century, President Xi Jinping has pointed out that disagreements between countries are normal and should be properly settled through dialogue and consultation.

China has all along advocated addressing disagreements in a spirit of mutual understanding and accommodation, building consensus through dialogue and consultation, promoting development through win-win cooperation, and solving issues with a future-oriented perspective. China has been actively exploring ways of hotspot issue settlement that carry the Chinese touch, so as to lend our thoughts to countries seeking to resolve problems or disagreements with others.

He added that three years ago, China and like-minded countries jointly initiated the establishment of the IOMed. Through diligent efforts, we have finally concluded the Convention, and received extensive support and positive responses from the international community. An innovative step in international rule of law, the IOMed has great significance in the history of international relations.

The establishment of the IOMed is an actualization of the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter.

Mediation, as is clearly stated in Article 33 of the Charter, is one of the first means that should be tried in seeking peaceful solutions to international disputes. But so far, there is not yet an intergovernmental legal organization in this field. The IOMed takes it as its mission to mediate disputes between states or between a state and foreign investors, and international commercial disputes based on the will of relevant parties. It will fill an institutional gap in international mediation and serve as an important public good in the field of the rule of law for better global governance.

The establishment of the IOMed is an example of a civilizational belief in harmony.

Resolving conflicts through dialogue and mediating disputes through consultation is a common value and aspiration of all major civilizations in the world. The birth of the IOMed can help transcend the "you-lose-I-win" zero-sum mentality, promote the amicable resolution of international disputes, and foster more harmonious international relations.

The establishment of the IOMed is an epitome of inclusiveness in the culture of the rule of law.

It incorporates the very best of major legal systems, respects the wishes of parties concerned, and draws upon the strengths of being more flexible, cost-effective, convenient and efficient. And it will complement and form synergies with litigation, arbitration and other existing international dispute settlement mechanisms.

As decided through consultation among countries participating in the negotiation of the Convention, the IOMed will be headquartered in Hong Kong, whose handover is itself a success story of peaceful settlement of international disputes. The success of One Country, Two Systems has created brighter prospects for prosperity and stability in Hong Kong. What's more, the city enjoys exceptional advantages in international mediation, for example, its affinity to the motherland and connection to the world, its enabling business environment, its highly-developed legal system, and its strength in both common law and civil law. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for its strong support in preparing for the launch of the IOMed. I believe that the IOMed will grow stronger with Hong Kong. The rising star in international rule of law and the Oriental Pearl will shine brightly together.

The IOMed is a seedling that we have jointly planted today. To grow and thrive, this seedling needs the care and support of the international community. China looks forward to signatories' early ratification of the Convention and welcomes the active participation of more countries.

Let us honor the purposes of the U.N. Charter, ensure voluntary participation, equal decision-making and common interests, and see to it that all parties' legitimate concerns are respected and win-win outcomes achieved.

Let us promote reconciliation, cooperation and harmony, cultivate a culture and raise the awareness of mediation, and put in place at an early date a set of world-class mediation rules and mechanisms featuring autonomy, flexibility, pragmatism and high efficiency.

Let us uphold fairness, justice and equity, stress the true spirit of the rule of law, ensure both procedural justice and outcome justice, enhance the participation of developing countries, make international dispute settlement mechanisms fairer and beneficial to all, and improve the representation and say of the Global South in international governance.

Let us advocate extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, make solid progress in the structure of the IOMed, build a team of mediators that is highly professional and enjoys good international reputation, make the IOMed globally-oriented and dedicated to serving the world, and fulfil our mission and goals with unremitting efforts.

Let me tell you a Chinese historical folk story, "Liuchixiang" or "2-meter-wide alley." Two neighbours unable to agree on the boundary between their houses, resorted to mediation and then brought their fences back by about one meter each, not only resolving their dispute successfully but also creating a 2-meter-wide alley for passers-by. In today's globalized world, the future of humanity is closely linked. When we resolve disputes through mediation and mutual accommodation, weapons of war can be replaced with gifts of jade and silk, and high walls can be knocked down to make way for smooth paths. I look forward to us all working together to let the IOMed play a positive role in peacefully resolving international disputes for a brighter future for humanity.

On the occasion of the signing ceremony of IOMed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar noted that the signing ceremony not only marks the beginning of a new era in the realm of international mediation and diplomacy but also the birth of an important global institution to support principles of multilateralism and mediation.

"This initiative reminds me of another monumental step that China took some years ago--the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The establishment of IOMed is as exceptional a step in the world of mediation as AIIB was in the world of finance," he added.

He further expressed his country's readiness to elevate collaboration with IOMed at the institutional level.

"Pakistan has established an International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC) to promote commercial and investment dispute resolution and judicial efficiency. We look forward to collaborating with the Secretariat of IOMed and IMAC of Pakistan."

