Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy and His Delegation Visit Italy

Prime Minister Abiy Meets His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican

Following his working visit to France, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his government delegation arrived in Rome, Italy, on May 26 for an official state visit. Upon arrival, PM Abiy and his delegation received a warm welcome.

During his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and First Lady Zinash Tayachew met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City. After the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy stated that their discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral issues, including a shared commitment to global peace. The two sides also agreed on the importance of collaborating to expand access to education. PM Abiy Discusses Cooperation with His Italian Counterpart

While in Rome, Prime Minister Abiy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi. The two leaders primarily discussed strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing multilateral cooperation, and exploring new opportunities for investment and economic partnerships between Ethiopia and Italy.