Ethiopia: PM Abiy Undertakes Significant Activities in May 2025 in Int'l Diplomacy & Other Key Dev't Issues

Addis Ababa, — In May 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed undertook a series of significant activities that reflected his administration's commitment to economic transformation, technological advancement, international diplomacy, and national development.

The month began with the convening of the 44th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, during which key national priorities were deliberated.

The early days of May also saw the official launch of the "Made in Ethiopia 2025" Expo, now in its third year. In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgency of transforming Ethiopia's economy, stating that stability cannot be achieved without economic modernisation.

The expo featured 288 local producers and highlighted remarkable sectoral progress, including a projected 12 percent growth rate in the current Ethiopian fiscal year for manufacturing and a substantial increase in both production capacity utilisation and revenues. The government also outlined future priorities, such as advancing agro-processing technology and fostering innovation.

In the area of technology and digital development, the Prime Minister addressed the "AI for Africa" program during the Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025.

He underscored Africa's opportunity to shape artificial intelligence on its own terms--ethically, inclusively, and sustainably. Citing initiatives such as the Ethiopian AI Institute, Digital ID (Fayda), and the "5 Million Coders" program, he stressed Ethiopia's role in building a future-ready digital society. Later in the month, Ethiopia also hosted the ID4Africa 2025 summit, where Prime Minister Abiy highlighted the transformative impact of the Fayda digital ID system, which has enrolled over 15 million people and facilitated trillions of birr in digital transactions across key sectors. In relation to technology, the Prime Minister held an interview on the 'Tech Talk with Solomon' show on EBS.

Prime Minister Abiy also took part in the 116th anniversary celebration of National Police Day, where he called for continued cooperation with neighbouring countries and reaffirmed the police force's duty to defend Ethiopia's sovereignty and unity.

International diplomacy was also a major focus for the month of May. During a working visit to Paris, Prime Minister Abiy met with French President Emmanuel Macron to evaluate progress on bilateral agreements. He also toured several major technology hubs--including Station F, Nokia France, and Thales Research & Technology--where he explored innovations in AI, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. The visit underscored Ethiopia's ambition to position itself as a regional tech leader.

Additionally, he also visited the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral, using the opportunity to reaffirm Ethiopia's own cultural preservation efforts, including initiatives to restore national heritage sites such as the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela.

Following his time in France, the Prime Minister traveled to Rome, where he was received by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen their longstanding bilateral relationship and enhance investments. Italy remains a key partner in Ethiopia's industrialisation and development sectors.

Back home, he visited the Ethiopian Space Science and Geospatial Institute to review its cutting-edge research and the application of geospatial data to national planning, forecasting, and disaster response--further reflecting the government's commitment to science and evidence-based governance.

Throughout the month, the Prime Minister held several high-level diplomatic meetings. He welcomed Téte António, Angola's Minister of External Relations and special envoy of President João Lourenço.

He also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The premier received a message from the Amir of Qatar delivered by Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar's Minister of State.

Overall, May 2025 was a dynamic month for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, marked by domestic progress, digital innovation, and robust international engagement aimed at advancing Ethiopia's development goals and strengthening its global partnerships, Office of the Prime Minister revealed in its social media post today.