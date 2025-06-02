Zimbabwe: Money Heist - Harare Man Loses U.S.$280,000 in Burglary

More than a quarter of a million United States dollars was stolen Friday in Harare's Madokero suburb in a brazen burglary that highlights the high levels of criminality that now afflicts the nation.

The unidentified victim had US$280,000 cash stashed in his wardrobe instead of the bank.

Zimbabwe Republic (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the burglary and theft.

"The ZRP is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft that occurred in Madokero, Harare, on May 30, 2025.

"A 39-year-old man lost US$ 280,000 in cash after an unknown suspect broke into his house and stole a small bag containing the money, which was in the wardrobe in his bedroom," said Nyathi.