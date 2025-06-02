Zimbabwe: Legal Discussions With Vengai Madzima - Creative Financing in Optimising Real Estate Property in Zimbabwe

interview

NewZimbabwe.com has invited Mr. Vengai Madzima, the Senior Partner at Madzima Chidyausiku Museta Legal Practitioners (MCM Legal), to discuss with us legal issues that affect Zimbabweans. The discussions are of a general nature, and those seeking specific legal advice should contact their lawyer.

Welcome back Mr. Madzima. This week we want to discuss issues that affect the optimisation of potential returns on real estate. The main issue for discussion is financing, are there any creative financing models you are aware of that can assist our readers to get maximum returns from their properties?

Thank you

Your question is actually in two parts, the first relating to whether or not the actual property in issue is capable of acquiring more value by, for example, a change of use, rezoning or maximising its current use. This process for the property's optimisation when identified, may result in regulatory costs that can be burdensome to the property owner.

The second part will naturally follow the first, in that, having identified the opportunity of maximising returns, if we take as an example, creating a mixed-use development on a large tract of previously underutilised land. When raising finance for such a project, there may be a need for a multi-faceted approach that may include potential joint ventures, public-private partnerships et cetera

Conventional financial models for such projects have proved burdensome from a cost of money perspective, making such models unsuited and inflexible, in light of the many unforeseens that accompany these developments. A significant number of developments are financed using a mixed bag comprising offshore funding, local private funding commonly through joint ventures, structured debt facilities and pre-sales of the actual development. Some pre-sales actually skirt legal limitations.

You mention possible joint ventures by private individuals, what processes are you likely to go through in such joint ventures?

That may require a separate interview of its own, however, I will attempt to summarise. Assuming that the joint venture parties have agreed on the fundamentals of the joint venture, the common thing will be to incorporate the joint venture into a company, where the property is then held in the name of the joint venture. The joint venture company is then responsible for the development, capital raises et cetera.

Key to the joint venture company is the background Shareholders and Subscription Agreement, which regulates the relationship between the joint venture parties. It is in this document that you will find issues like capital contributions, which can be in the form of land, expertise or actual money. Other issues may include governance issues relating to decision making or the basics of who does what and the subsequent dispute resolution mechanism where parties fail to agree on certain things. The most important provisions are your profit sharing and distribution mechanisms, which is the point of the relationship.

What other factors must property owners or developers consider when trying to raise finance for projects?

VM: I suppose in Zimbabwe and the world over actually, issues that appeal to the ESG-focused investor have to be considered, that is, your environmental, social and governance issues. On the environmental side, you naturally start by acquiring your environmental impact assessment reports pre-project and following the recommendations on the implementation phase.

The project may also look at harnessing alternative solutions to common problems that Zimbabweans face, for example, offering alternative energy systems like solar, water harvesting and conservation methods, and eco-friendly building materials. Some projects have gone as far as to have protective clauses or restrictions on cutting of trees et cetera for beautification and broader environmental conservation purposes.

Some are postulating that the REIT is another good financing model, what is your take?

The real estate investment trust is attractive in that it allows a broader pool of people to invest in large projects. The attraction is that the buyers of units can own tradable shares in big projects, knowing that the real estate under investment is managed by professionals who are subject to the stringent controls imposed by the Securities Exchange Commission.

As REITs are relatively new against the historical fatigue that had happened on our capital markets as a result of currency changes, there is still a need for a lot of work in public education on the benefits of REITs.

In closing, are you suggesting that there is still potential for optimising land in Zimbabwe through creative financing models?

Zimbabwe still has a lot of underutilised privately held land, I can even go further to say even public land which can be accessed through Public Private Partnerships. The goal is to transform the land to its optimum value, be it as residential, commercial or even tourism attractions, at a potential profit for its proprietors. Money follows money; if the value can be created, the financiers and finances can be found.

Thank you, Mr. Madzima we have to end here, because of our time.

Thank you.

You can contact Vengai Madzima on vengai@mcmlegal.co.zw or at www.mcmlegal.co.zw.