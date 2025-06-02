Zimbabwe: Mom Kills Toddler, Says Child's Father Failing to Support Upkeep

2 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Matebeleland North have arrested a 29-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her daughter citing the child's father's neglect.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On May 30, 2025, police in Nyamandlovu arrested Simangaliso Dube (29) in connection with a murder case which occurred in Seafield Estate village on May 28, 2025.

"The suspect allegedly strangled her one-year-seven-month-old daughter, Shylet Sibanda, citing that the father was not financially supporting the child," said Nyathi.

He added that the case was initially reported as a sudden death, but the crime came to light after a post-mortem report exposed that the death was due to mechanical asphyxia and strangulation.

In another case, police in Tshabalala arrested Artwell Ndlovu (32) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly stabbed his brother, Abbie Ndlovu (40), all over the body with a sharp object on May 28, 2025.

