Zimbabwe: Dynamos Coach Calls for Patience After Draw Against Highlanders in 'Battle of Zimbabwe'

2 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka has called for fans to be patient after playing a 0-0 draw against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium at the weekend.

The Harare giants fairly enjoyed the majority of possession in the match although they lacked creativity upfront.

Sunday's draw saw Dynamos stretching their winless run to 10 consecutive games this season.

Since his appointment two weeks ago, Chaminuka has managed to pick two points out of a possible nine, Sunday's match included.

Despite his slow start, Chaminuka is confident with his project and has called for fans to be patient.

"It is work in progress. We are working as a team and we know our shortcomings.

"Whatever we are working on cannot just change abruptly, so our fans must be patient because that time will come when we will win games," he said.

After Sunday's outcome against Bosso, Dembare remained stagnant on position 16 with 10 points, two ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was impressed by his teams' performance despite the goalless draw outcome.

Kaindu, however, rued missed chances.

"Both teams had a good game and l am happy especially considering the youngsters we fielded.

"I feel we could have scored more had we not missed our chances, also counting that disallowed goal."

Highlanders maintained ninth position on the log after matchday 14 despite moving 11 points behind log leaders MWOS.

