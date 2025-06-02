Egypt: Awqaf Ministry Marks Global Day of Parents, Urges Stronger Family Support

The Awqaf Ministry emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of respect and appreciation for parents within society, highlighting the need to invest in positive parenting programs and provide psychological, social, and economic support for families.

The Global Day of Parents 2025, which carries the theme "Raising Parents", draws attention to an essential but often underappreciated reality: parenting is a learned skill. Parents and caregivers require time, resources, and support in order to raise children in a nurturing and positive environment.

In a statement marking the Global Day of Parents, observed annually on June 1, the ministry said the occasion, established by the UN General Assembly in 2012, serves to recognize the pivotal role parents play in raising children and building stable and resilient societies.

The ministry described the day as an important opportunity to highlight the vital role of parents in nurturing children with responsibility, compassion, and respect, while also underscoring the need to develop policies and programs that support parents and families in safe, healthy, and stable environments.

It also stressed that the occasion is a reminder of the religious duty of honoring one's parents, calling it a divine command and a path to paradise. The statement quoted the Quranic verse: "And your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him and be kind to parents," emphasizing the sacred obligation of filial piety.

The ministry called on all members of the nation to uphold kindness and reverence toward their parents, stating that a child's relationship with their parents determines their spiritual success. It urged renewed efforts to connect younger generations with values of loyalty and gratitude that help shape balanced, giving, and socially responsible individuals.