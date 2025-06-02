Egypt: NFSA Head Affirms Ensuring Safe, High-Quality Products for Consumers

2 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) is the unified regulatory body overseeing all stages of the food supply chain to ensure the delivery of a safe, high-quality products that meet consumer expectations and enjoy competitiveness in global markets, said NFSA Chairman Tarek El Houby on Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

Houby made the remarks came during a meeting with the Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The NFSA was established under law no. 1 of 2017 as a unified regulatory umbrella tasked with supervising the entire food system in Egypt, starting with the production and manufacturing to storage, distribution and consumption across all sectors, including industry, agriculture, and services, Houby said.

He added that the authority is assigned to supervise factories, slaughterhouses, hotels, tourist restaurants as well as public establishments.

While the NFSA is an affiliate of the presidency, its board of trustees is supervised by the prime minister, Houby said.

The NFSA, as part of its institutional development efforts, has launched its first national food safety strategy for 2023-2026, in order to raise public awareness of food safety among consumers and manufacturers, build a skilled workforce capable of managing the food supply chain and establish an advanced network of laboratories at Egypt's ports to accelerate customs clearance of imported food products, Houby added.

