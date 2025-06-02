North Africa: Egypt Eyes Local Production of Spare Parts Using 3d Printing Technology

Egypt is ramping up efforts to localize manufacturing of industrial spare parts using 3D printing and digital machining technologies, officials said on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, during a workshop organized by the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI).

Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif, the head of AOI, emphasized the importance of leveraging national manufacturing capabilities in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

The workshop, held in cooperation with UAE-based 3D tech firm Immensa, highlighted the integration of digital machinery with additive manufacturing to meet industrial needs.

The event, hosted at the Digital Manufacturing Center, gathered officials from the ministries of housing, transport, electricity, petroleum, and public enterprises. Participants toured the center and reviewed its production capacity in water pumps and other industrial components.

Public Enterprises Minister Mohamed Shimi said adopting advanced manufacturing is vital to reducing imports and increasing competitiveness. Deputy Housing Minister Sayed Ismail said that supporting local production, especially of electromechanical parts for water and sanitation projects, aligns with Egypt's push to expand local markets and boost exports to Africa and the Gulf.