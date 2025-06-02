North Africa: Egypt's Mufti, Pakistani Ambassador Discuss Boosting Religious Cooperation

Egypt's Mufti Nazir Ayad underlined the deep historical bonds between Egypt and Pakistan, particularly in religious and cultural spheres, during a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador in Cairo Aamer Shaukat.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, by Dar al-Ifta, Ayad emphasized Egypt's commitment to supporting Pakistan in countering extremist ideologies, promoting moderate religious discourse, and addressing intellectual challenges facing the Islamic world, chief among them religious discrimination, hate speech, and the distortion of religious concepts by extremist groups.

The meeting, held at Dar al-Ifta headquarters in Cairo, aimed to explore avenues of academic and religious cooperation between the Egyptian institution and Pakistani religious bodies.

Ayad, who also heads the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, welcomed the ambassador and congratulated him on his new post, expressing hope for a fruitful diplomatic mission that would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Ayad noted that Dar al-Ifta is fully prepared to offer specialized training and qualification programs for Pakistani scholars and students residing in Egypt. "These programs cover fatwa issuance, promoting sound religious awareness, and countering radical ideologies. They also include education on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and their applications in religious fields. The programs can be delivered in-person, online, or through delegations sent to Pakistan," he said.

Recalling his previous visit to Pakistan and participation in the "Women Empowerment" conference, Ayad said it reflected the mutual respect and appreciation between the two countries, especially toward Egypt's religious institutions like Al-Azhar and Dar al-Ifta.

For his part, Ambassador Shaukat expressed appreciation for Dar al-Ifta's role in promoting moderate Islam and countering extremism. He described Egypt as a vital pillar and a spiritual and academic anchor for the Islamic world, expressing his country's desire to enhance scholarly and intellectual cooperation with religious authorities in Egypt.

He also highlighted the presence of a significant number of Pakistani students at Al-Azhar University, who, he said, require solid religious training. The ambassador said that Pakistan values Dar al-Ifta's positions on issues affecting the Muslim world and counts on its support in promoting coexistence, tolerance, and a comprehensive intellectual renaissance.