Ghana: Black Queens to Face Les Elephants Tomorrow After 1st Leg Draw in Trial Match

Ghana's Black Queens and Les Elephants of La Cote d'Ivoire played out an electrifying 3-3 draw in a friendly match in Abidjan on Friday.

Despite dominating possession, the Queens struggled to create clear-cut chances early on.

Doris Boaduwaa's early shot tested the goalkeeper, but the keeper's quick reflexes denied the opening goal.

The Queens eventually capitalised on opportunities, with Sherifatu Sumaila, Chantelle, and a defensive error gifting them a 3-0 lead.

However, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback, exploiting defensive lapses to level the score at 3-3. Despite the draw, Coach Kim Lars Björkegren sees valuable lessons to build on.

The two sides are expected to clash again tomorrow in the second leg in what promises to be another thrilling encounter as preparation intensify for the next Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Meanwhile, the FIFA Women's Football Campaign 2025, held at Koforidua Technical University, was a huge success, with 320 basic school girls participating.

The initiative, led by Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, Head of Women's Football Development, aims to promote women's football in Ghana and create awareness among young girls.

The campaign aligns with FIFA's vision of having 60 million girls and females involved in women's football by 2027. The Ghana Football Association's women's football strategy has five pillars: grassroots football, marketing and sponsorship, talent identification, refereeing, and education.

"Through this initiative, the GFA is working to empower and inspire young girls to play football, identify talented players, and develop referees," a statement from the FA said.

The campaign also includes a 'Catch Them Young Referee' initiative and provides certificates of inclusion to all participants.

The GFA's efforts are geared towards promoting women's football in Ghana and contributing to FIFA's global vision. With this campaign, the GFA is taking a significant step towards achieving its goals and developing women's football in the country. -Ghanafa. org