Ghana: Nations FC Stage 'Walk-Out' in Holy Stars Game

2 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Premier League leaders, Nations FC, abandoned their penultimate league game against Basake Holy Stars yesterday after a dramatic walk-off in protest of officiating decisions.

The incident occurred midway through the second half with Holy Stars leading 1-0, following a first-half penalty converted in the 32nd minute.

Tensions reportedly flared when the referee awarded a second penalty to the home side, a decision that drew furious reactions from the Nations FC bench and players.

An on-field altercation ensued, prompting security personnel to intervene and restore order.

Despite attempts to resume play, Nations FC players and technical staff opted to walk off the pitch, leaving match officials and spectators stunned at the controversial turn of events.

