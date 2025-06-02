Ghana: Hearts Overcome Legon Cities

2 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Hearts of Oak's push for a top four finish got a boost yesterday when they defeated Legon Cities 2-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

A goal in each half from Kwabena Boateng and Michael Awuah Mensah were enough to see the Phobians keep alive their hopes of a top four finish.

Striker Boateng grabbed the opener with a beautiful header from a Raphael Amponsah's corner kick on the 20th minute to unsettle the Royals.

Although the Phobians had the lion's share of possession, they could not turn the dominance into scoring opportunities.

Four minutes after the break, a defensive mishap from Morris Fuseini gifted the ball to Awuah who coolly slotted past goalkeeper Hardy Obenfo Adjei for the second goal.

Injuries to Mohammed Hussein, Amponsah and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie somewhat took the steam out of the Phobians as Cities held on to keep the score at 2-0.

