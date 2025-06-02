Ghana: Parliament Urged to Support Tobacco Control Act

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi in the Volta Region, Ms Joycelyn Quashie, has urged Parliament to support the full implementation and enforcement of the Public Health Act (Act 851), and other provisions relating to tobacco control.

That she explained was the only way to save people addicted to it, especially the youth and their peers from destruction.

Presenting a statement on the floor of Parliament in Accra on Friday to mark this year's "World No Tobacco Day" (WNTD), Ms Quashie stated that Tobacco: "is not just killing our people, it is also robbing families of income, the nation of productivity, and robbing the youth of their future, therefore strengthening regulations on the marketing and sale of new tobacco and nicotine products, including a ban on advertising flavoured products would help save the situation".

The World No Tobacco Day, commemorated on May 31 every year, was set aside by the World Health Organisation and other public health advocates across the globe to increase awareness on the dangers of tobacco usage.

This year's campaign under the theme; "Unmasking the appeal: Exposing industry tactics on tobacco and nicotine products" sought to reveal the strategies employed by the tobacco and nicotine industries through advertisements to make their harmful products enticing, particularly to young people.

"Mr Speaker, behind the shiny packaging, the attractive flavours, digital platforms, influencers, giveaways, and the sleek advertisements lies a multi-billion-dollar industry that is unrelenting in its efforts to recruit the next generation of consumers, this is not simply a public health issue but a matter of national development, social justice, and intergenerational equity as the tobacco industry, facing declining numbers in traditional markets," she noted.

The MP indicated that by exposing these tactics, WHO seeks to drive awareness, advocate for stronger policies, including a ban on flavours that make tobacco and nicotine products more appealing, and protect public health.

"Let us be clear, there is no safe level of tobacco or nicotine use, the idea that new products are somehow less harmful is not only scientifically questionable, but also morally irresponsible when marketed to young people," she noted.

Ms Quashie, said that, "Tobacco remains one of the leading causes of death globally and in Ghana, the burden of tobacco-related diseases are rising quietly but steadily including heart diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory illnesses, all a strain on the already fragile health system."

She called for increased public education on the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use, particularly in schools and communities as well as the expansion of rehabilitation centres in line with the broader developmental and health goals of the country.

"As we mark World No Tobacco Day today, I call on this Honourable House not to allow the profits of a few to outweigh the health and wellbeing of the many. Let Ghana be counted among the nations that stood firm in the face of manipulation and chose to protect her people," she stated.