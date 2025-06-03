Nigeria: Who, Ty Danjuma Signs $2.26m Agreement to Strengthen Nigeria's Health System

The partnership seeks to improve access to essential health services, particularly in underserved communities

The World Health Organisation (WHO), African Region and the TY Danjuma Foundation have signed a landmark $2.26 million agreement to strengthen Nigeria's health system over the next 10 years.

The signing ceremony, held on Monday at the United Nations House in Abuja, brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, state officials from Taraba, Enugu, and Edo, members of the diplomatic corps, and development partners.

The partnership seeks to improve access to essential health services, particularly in underserved communities, improve outcomes for women and children, build more resilient systems to respond to health crises and to align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during the ceremony, the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu said the partnership marks a significant milestone in leveraging African philanthropy to tackle the country's evolving health challenges.

Mr Ihekweazu noted that the flexible funding would support the WHO Nigeria Country Office's work plan through December 2034.

"This contribution could not have come at a better time," he said.

"In spite of the headwinds, we as Africans will lead. We will take up our own challenges and move forward."

He added that the long-term funding provided WHO Nigeria with the flexibility to adapt to emerging health needs, improve strategic planning, and strengthen national health systems, especially in primary healthcare and maternal and child health.

"The initiative aligns with the WHO Investment Round to promote domestic resource mobilisation and sustainable health financing across the continent."

In his welcome remarks, WHO's Representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating that it exemplifies a model for locally led collaboration that supports domestic health priorities while enhancing global health security.

Mr Mulombo noted that the collaboration comes at a time when countries are being called to increase domestic ownership and resource mobilisation for health.

"It is an imperative aligned with both Nigeria's national health priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals. The partnership aligns with our fourth Country Cooperation Strategy (CCSIV) goals and reflects WHO's core mission: promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable," he said.

He added that collaborating with local philanthropic institutions strengthens country ownership and enhances collective capacity to deliver meaningful impact at the community level.

Government's commitment

At the ceremony, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, commended the initiative, noting its alignment with the government's PHC revitalisation agenda under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Investment Initiative.

Mr Pate, who was represented by the Director Public Health, Godwin Ntadom stated that Nigeria is committed to increasing equitable access to quality PHC services through skilled manpower, infrastructure upgrades, and adequate funding through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

"This collaboration will help in adding values to the quality of life at all levels of the healthcare system in Nigeria. The ministry will continue to support the implementation to improve maternal and child health indices which are matters of concern," he said.

He also acknowledged the TY Danjuma Foundation's role in community health and innovation, noting its alignment with national development goals.

The Founder and Chairman of the TY Danjuma Foundation, Theophilus Danjuma, said the foundation is proud to partner with WHO to advance Nigeria's health priorities.

Mr Danjuma said the initiative will focus on expanding access to integrated health services for women, children, and vulnerable populations in Taraba, Edo, and Enugu States.

"Founded in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation supports local NGOs in delivering impactful community programmes in health and education," he said.

Mr Danjuma said the partnership reflects the foundation's long-term commitment to sustainable development and health equity in Nigeria.

He urged other well-meaning Nigerians, including military veterans, business leaders, and community elders, to step forward and invest in people, not just infrastructure.

"We cannot wait for external donors to solve local problems. We must act as citizens, not just benefactors," he said.