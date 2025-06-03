Ghana: Osp Declares Ken Ofori-Atta Wanted Again, Triggers Interpol Red Notice for His Extradition

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared wanted again by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for failing to appear before the office as directed.

Mr.Ofori-Atta, who was to appear before the OSP today,June 2, but failed requested a virtual session, citing medical reasons.

His legal team had earlier submitted documentation to the OSP and the Human Rights Court, explaining that he was undergoing treatment abroad and unable to travel.

However, in his response, the OSP said, Ken Ofori-Atta's medical letter did not state that he was unable to return to Ghana.

Addressing the media today in Accra, the OSP said, he said, Ken Ofori-Atta is a fugitive of justice after failing to appear before them on.

According to OSP, Ken Ofori Atta who is a subject of a criminal investigation, cannot choose how he should be investigated.

He further disclosed that,"We want him here physically, and we insist on it. A suspect in a criminal investigation does not pick and choose how the investigative body conducts its investigations and the methods suitable to him and his convenience. We will not countenance this conduct, not in this case."

Against this backdrop, he declared Ken Ofori-Atta wanted, adding that an INTERPOL Red Notice had been triggered for his extradition.

"This office has always requested his attendance, and we have indicated clearly to him that we are unwilling to waive it. If we were amenable to taking any statement from Ken Ofori-Atta in absentia, we would have done so in February, and not waited till June 2, 2025," he noted.

The former Finance Minister is facing probes for his involvement in contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) for revenue assurance, issues surrounding the National Cathedral project, and other financial dealings during his tenure as Finance Minister from 2017.