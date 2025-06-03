Liberia: Govt Shuts Down Chinese Mining Company

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has ordered the immediate and temporary closure of Huiren Mining Company, a Chinese-owned corporation operating in Jackson Village, Jorquelleh District #3, Bong County.

By Edwin N. Khakie

Jackson Village, Bong County - June 2, 2025 - The decision follows mounting allegations of illegal mining practices and violations of agreements made with local communities.

The enforcement action was taken during a surprise inspection on Saturday, led by Assistant Minister Carlos E. Tingban. Accompanied by law enforcement officers, the MME team reportedly discovered that Huiren Mining had extended its operations beyond the boundaries set in its license and had breached the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with communities directly affected by its activities.

"This is not just about mining rights," Assistant Minister Tingban stated during a town hall meeting held with residents. "It's about protecting our environment, enforcing accountability, and standing up for the rights of Liberians whose land and livelihoods are being exploited by noncompliant mining companies."

For months, community leaders have raised concerns about the company's alleged failure to deliver on promised social development initiatives, poor communication with residents, and environmental degradation. Locals also cited a lack of transparency and disregard for community welfare.

Tensions escalated during the inspection when two Huiren Mining Company officials, including the General Manager, were handcuffed and taken into custody for questioning. Though their identities have not been officially released, sources within the ministry indicate the individuals may face charges related to environmental infractions and unauthorized extraction of mineral resources.

James Kollie, a youth leader from Jackson Village, praised the ministry's intervention. "We've been raising these concerns for months," he said. "They were mining day and night, destroying our land, and not living up to their promises. This action shows that the government is finally listening."

The Ministry has since launched a full investigation into the company's activities. All mining operations at the site have been suspended pending the outcome of the probe.

"No one is above the law," Tingban emphasized. "While we encourage foreign investment, it must align with Liberia's laws and show respect for our people and the environment."

In a brief statement, Huiren Mining Company officials confirmed they had received the ministry's order and expressed willingness to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

This strong regulatory action is one of the most assertive measures taken by the Ministry of Mines and Energy in recent months, signaling a shift toward more stringent oversight of the mining sector and greater protection of community rights.

Also present during the inspection were Bong County District #3 Representative. J. Marvin Cole, Bong County Senator. Johnny Kpehe Sr., and Bong County Superintendent. Loleya Hawa Norris. All three officials issued special remarks during the visit, emphasizing the need for corporate responsibility, environmental stewardship, and strengthened community relations.

Rep. Cole reiterated his commitment to ensuring that companies operating within his district adhere to the laws and prioritize community development. Senator Kpehe underscored the importance of collaboration between government institutions and citizens to hold corporations accountable. Superintendent Norris called for unity among residents, assuring them that the local government stands ready to support enforcement and advocacy efforts.

Their presence and statements lent additional weight to the ministry's action and highlighted a growing consensus among local leaders for stricter regulation and transparent, community-centered resource management.