Rwanda: Over 100 Rwandan Human Trafficking Victims Repatriated in One Year

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has revealed that 105 Rwandans were repatriated over the past year after falling victim to human trafficking, shedding light on the primary causes, methods used by traffickers, and government efforts to combat the crime.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, June 2, RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira stated that the repatriations occurred between June 2024 and May 2025, with the victims having been trafficked to various countries.

RIB statistics indicate that from June 2019 to July 2024, 39 individuals were intercepted while on their way to be trafficked. Additionally, between July 2024 and March 2025, some 57 people were intercepted before they could leave the country, which involved 24 cases.

Murangira emphasized that the causes of human trafficking are many. Some of the victims are unsuspecting and are lured by promises of jobs.

He noted that a growing number of educated and informed individuals are now among the victims, countering the belief that only the uneducated are targeted. Alarmingly, traffickers can even include people known to the victims, such as parents or close acquaintances.

The press briefing came after the return of 10 Rwandans on April 23, who had been trafficked to Myanmar. They had been promised high-paying jobs in call centers, with salaries ranging between $1,000 and $1,500. However, they were instead subjected to forced labor and fraudulent activities.

"These victims were lured with promises of well-paying jobs," Murangira said. "They were told that the harder they worked, the more money they would make. But it was all a trap."

He urged Rwandans to remain vigilant and question offers that seem too good to be true, especially those from strangers or informal agents claiming to facilitate travel, education, or job opportunities abroad.

"Human traffickers exploit people's hopes by offering fake visas, scholarships, or employment," Murangira said. "They often operate through social media, unregistered agencies, or individuals posing as well-wishers."

According to RIB, human trafficking typically involves three stages: recruitment, the method of exploitation, and the trafficker's motive. Victims are often exploited through forced labor, prostitution, organ trafficking, or forced criminal activity, as was the case with some of the youth trafficked to Myanmar.

Despite the relatively low prevalence estimated at 0.4 percent per 100,000 population, Murangira stressed that the severity of human trafficking should not be viewed solely through statistics.

"The gravity of this crime lies not in the numbers but in its inhumanity," he said. "Trafficking turns people into commodities. It is a gross violation of human dignity."

Murangira added that Rwanda is working closely with countries identified as frequent destinations for trafficked Rwandans, pushing for the prosecution of traffickers and dismantling trafficking networks. He highlighted ongoing national efforts focused on awareness and prevention.

"Everyone has a role to play," he said. "Youth should educate their peers, and parents should speak to other parents. We must break the chain of silence and misinformation."