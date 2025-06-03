Somalia: PM Hamza Barre Meets Djibouti's President to Strengthen Regional Security and Bilateral Ties

2 June 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Djibouti - In a show of growing regional cooperation, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, held a key bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Djibouti, H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, during his official visit to Djibouti on June 2, 2025.

The high-level talks focused on enhancing political, economic, and security cooperation between Somalia and Djibouti -- two neighbouring nations with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties. The meeting comes at a critical moment as Somalia navigates political reform and security stabilization, while Djibouti remains a strategic ally in regional diplomacy and counterterrorism efforts.

During the closed-door session, the two leaders exchanged views on:

  • Strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Djibouti
  • Regional peace and security, particularly in the Horn of Africa
  • Ongoing efforts in counterterrorism, including combating Al-Shabaab
  • Economic collaboration and infrastructure development
  • Political cooperation and diplomatic alignment in IGAD and the African Union

Prime Minister Hamza highlighted that the DanQaran Government has achieved tangible results in governance, security, and economic development. He credited these advancements to institutional collaboration and support from international and regional partners -- with Djibouti playing a prominent role.

"Our meeting with President Ismail Omar Guelleh reflects the depth of brotherhood and shared destiny between Somalia and Djibouti," said PM Hamza Barre. "We are committed to advancing mutual interests and regional stability."

President Guelleh reaffirmed Djibouti's unwavering support for Somalia's sovereignty, state-building, and peace process. He praised Somalia's resilience and progress in reclaiming territory from terror groups and restoring governance.

"Djibouti will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Somalia in its journey towards peace and sustainable development," said President Guelleh.

Djibouti has historically served as a key diplomatic and logistical ally for Somalia, hosting Somali peace talks and contributing troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The country's geostrategic position at the Red Sea gateway also makes it a vital partner in regional maritime security.

The meeting is part of Somalia's broader diplomatic outreach in 2025 aimed at bolstering ties with neighbouring countries, attracting investment, and building consensus on key regional priorities -- from economic corridors to climate resilience.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.