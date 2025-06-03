Djibouti - In a show of growing regional cooperation, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, held a key bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Djibouti, H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, during his official visit to Djibouti on June 2, 2025.

The high-level talks focused on enhancing political, economic, and security cooperation between Somalia and Djibouti -- two neighbouring nations with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties. The meeting comes at a critical moment as Somalia navigates political reform and security stabilization, while Djibouti remains a strategic ally in regional diplomacy and counterterrorism efforts.

During the closed-door session, the two leaders exchanged views on:

Strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Djibouti

Regional peace and security, particularly in the Horn of Africa

Ongoing efforts in counterterrorism, including combating Al-Shabaab

Economic collaboration and infrastructure development

Political cooperation and diplomatic alignment in IGAD and the African Union

Prime Minister Hamza highlighted that the DanQaran Government has achieved tangible results in governance, security, and economic development. He credited these advancements to institutional collaboration and support from international and regional partners -- with Djibouti playing a prominent role.

"Our meeting with President Ismail Omar Guelleh reflects the depth of brotherhood and shared destiny between Somalia and Djibouti," said PM Hamza Barre. "We are committed to advancing mutual interests and regional stability."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Guelleh reaffirmed Djibouti's unwavering support for Somalia's sovereignty, state-building, and peace process. He praised Somalia's resilience and progress in reclaiming territory from terror groups and restoring governance.

"Djibouti will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Somalia in its journey towards peace and sustainable development," said President Guelleh.

Djibouti has historically served as a key diplomatic and logistical ally for Somalia, hosting Somali peace talks and contributing troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The country's geostrategic position at the Red Sea gateway also makes it a vital partner in regional maritime security.

The meeting is part of Somalia's broader diplomatic outreach in 2025 aimed at bolstering ties with neighbouring countries, attracting investment, and building consensus on key regional priorities -- from economic corridors to climate resilience.