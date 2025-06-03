Ethiopia: New Ethiopian Airlines' Passenger Flight to Sharjah - UAE Anticipated to Bolster Ties in Wider Region

Addis Ababa, — The inauguration of the new Ethiopian Airlines' passenger flight to Sharjah will be strengthening ties with the UAE and the wider region at large, Ethiopian Airlines Chief Operating Officer, Retta Melaku remarked.

The Ethiopian Airlines inaugurated a new passenger flight to Sharjah, one of the most vibrant cities in the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

Speaking at the inaugural flight event last evening, Ethiopian Airlines Chief Operating Officer, Retta Melaku recalled that Ethiopian Airlines historic presence in the Middle East and the Gulf region began with the first historic landing in Aden, Yemen, in 1946.

The first historic landing of Ethiopian Airlines in Aden marked the beginning of a strong and enduring connection with the region, he added.

Since then, Ethiopian Airlines has continued to expand its network, marking a significant milestone with the launch of service to the beautiful city of Beirut in 1965, followed by Abu Dhabi in the UAE in 1976-nearly 50 years ago, he stated.

The chief operating officer noted that although it has faced some service interruptions over the years, Ethiopian Airlines commitment to the region has remained unwavering.

Despite challenges, the Ethiopian has consistently expanded its presence and enhanced its connectivity across the Middle East and Gulf regions, he pointed out.

He revealed that, currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates over 120 weekly passenger and cargo flights to approximately 13 destinations in the region.

Among these destinations, Dubai and Sharjah stand out, together accounting for more than 30 weekly flights. The services are delivered using ultra-modern fleet and backed by world-class customer service.

Above all, the inauguration of the new passenger flight to Sharjah city showcases the commitment of Ethiopian Airlines to strengthening ties with the UAE and the wider region, he underlined. The officer further stressed the new route is designed to offer seamless global connectivity to and from Sharjah while complementing the existing cargo services.

The new route would play a pivotal role in facilitating trade, tourism and cultural exchange between and beyond Africa and Middle East, he elaborated.

"The inauguration of our new passenger flight to Sharjah, a city rich in history and global commerce, is a strong testament to Ethiopian Airlines commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE, the wider region, and its people. This new route is designed to offer seamless global connectivity to and from Sharjah, further complementing our existing cargo services.

We firmly believe this launch will go beyond air transportation, playing a pivotal role in facilitating trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two continents and beyond," he noted.

The chief operating officer also revealed the preparation to resume flights to Abu Dhabi in July 2025 after suspension more than a decade due to circumstances beyond Ethiopian Airlines control.

The Ethiopian Airlines is truly excited about reestablishing its connection with the vibrant capital of the UAE and its people, he said, reaffirming the Ethiopian Airlines commitment to further expanding its presence across the UAE and the broader region.

Guided by market research and customer demand, it will continue to grow its network in line with its vision to connect more closely the Middle East and Africa, and the world, he elaborated.

On his part, Deputy Head of Mission of UAE Embassy in Ethiopia, Ahmed Farid Al-Badawi emphasized that the launch of the new route is more than just a flight rather it is another bridge that connects not only the cities but also the peoples, cultures and shared ambitions of the two countries.

"This new route is more than just a flight; it is another bridge that connects not only our cities but also our people, our countries and our shared ambitions. It reflects the spirit of partnership that continues to grow between our two nations," the deputy head of mission said.

The new route would further deepen bonds of friendship and economic ties through boosting trade, investment, tourism and bring families and communities together, he added.

The deputy head of mission pointed out that Ethiopia and UAE have enjoyed strong and an expanding relationship, adding that UAE is one of top trading partners of Ethiopia and major source of investment in various sectors such as agriculture, logistics, clean energy and innovation sectors.

"UAE and Ethiopia enjoy strong and an expanding relationship; UAE is one of Ethiopia's top trading partners and the key source of investment from agriculture to logistics and from clean energy to innovation. Our collaboration is creating a real impact.

This new route will further deepen these economic ties; open new doors for business; support greater movement of peoples and goods; and encourage even broader engagement between our two countries," he elaborated.