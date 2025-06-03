Nigeria: NHEA 2025 Announces PharmAccess SafeCare Award Categories - Unveils Nominees

blog

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) has announced the PharmAccess Foundation SafeCare Award categories as part of the upcoming NHEA 2025, making a decade of strategic collaboration between NHEA and PharmAccess Foundation.

This long-standing partnership continually beams a spotlight on healthcare facilities that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality improvement and performance on the internationally recognized SafeCare Quality Platform.

Two distinct categories will be celebrated at this year's award. The first is the PharmAccess Most Active Public Facility on the SafeCare Quality Platform. The nominated facilities are; Orile Agege General Hospital, Ikorodu General Hospital, Ibeju- Lekki General Hospital, and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital

While the second category is the PharmAccess Most Active Private Facility on the SafeCare Quality Platform. This private category is the Facility with the highest SafeCare quality score and level.

Nominated are; South Shore Women's and Children's Hospital, R-Jolad Hospital, Lifeline Children Hospital, and Lakeshore Cancer Centre.

These eight facilities were nominated following a rigorous data-driven evaluation process that considered performance metrics, quality improvement practices, and consistency in engagement with the SafeCare digital platform, which benchmarks clinical standards using internationally recognized indicators.

Speaking on the significance of this award, Njide Ndili, Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation Nigeria, stated, "The SafeCare methodology promotes structured quality improvement. These nominees have demonstrated a clear commitment to enhancing patient safety and clinical excellence. We are proud to continue this partnership with NHEA in recognizing healthcare providers who are using data and innovation to improve outcomes."

"We have supported this awards for the last 10 years as a contribution to catalyze healthy competition to improve the health system in Nigeria" she added.

The SafeCare methodology, developed by PharmAccess in collaboration with the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), provides tools and standards to help facilities in resource-constrained settings achieve measurable improvements.

Dr. Wale Alabi, Project Director of NHEA, added, "Our partnership with PharmAccess has played a crucial role in transforming the narrative around quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria. This award category continues to encourage a culture of accountability, improvement, and innovation. We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible work these facilities are doing."

Public Voting Now Open

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in determining the winners by visiting the official NHEA voting portal:

https://nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng/online-voting/

Voting closes at midnight on 15th June, 2025, ahead of the highly anticipated NHEA 2025 Awards Ceremony on 27the June, 2025, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The winners will be announced at the grand ceremony of the NHEA 2025 Awards Night, taking place on Friday 27th June , 2025, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Media Contact:

Moses Braimah

08096652955