Tanzania Inks Priorities in Health Ministry's 1.62tri/ - Budget

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Health has submitted a request to the Tanzanian Parliament to approve a 1.62tri/- budget for the implementation of its key goals and priorities in the health sector for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The request was presented today, June 2nd, 2025, in Dodoma by the Minister for Health, Jenista Mhagama, during the official presentation of the ministry's budget speech.

In her address, Minister Mhagama outlined the ministry's priorities for the coming fiscal year, which include strengthening mental health services and integration services, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

According to Minister Mhagama, the ministry and its affiliated institutions expect to generate a total of 819.98bn/- in revenue. Of this amount, 74.21bn/- is projected to come from internal sources at the ministry's headquarters, while 153.8bn/- is expected to be collected from regional referral hospitals.

Regarding the planned expenditure, the ministry has allocated 626.433bn/- for recurrent expenses, which accounts for 39 percent of the total proposed budget. Out of this amount, 475.42bn/- will go towards salaries for ministry employees and staff in affiliated institutions, while 151.015bn/- will cover other operational expenses.

Additionally, 991.76bn/- has been earmarked for development projects, representing 61 percent of the proposed budget.

Minister Mhagama emphasized that the implementation of this budget will enhance the availability of quality healthcare services across the country and drive overall development in the health sector.