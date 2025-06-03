Rwanda: Minister Nkulikiyinka Encourages Workers to Channel Savings Into Rwanda's Capital Market

The Minister of Public Service and Labour, Christine Nkulikiyinka, has urged Rwandans across the public and private sectors to embrace a culture of disciplined saving and to channel those funds into the capital market.

Addressing the media at the close of Employment Month, a forum that convened representatives from government, business and civil society to strengthen partnerships for job creation. Minister Nkulikiyinka stressed on the link between prudent personal finance and national development.

The forum aligns with the second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation, under which Rwanda has committed to generating 1.25 million jobs over the next five years.

"No amount is too small to save," the minister remarked. "When modest sums are pooled, they grow and can be invested in projects that benefit both their owners and the wider economy. Such resources provide the working capital that businesses often lack; if we all participate, the nation prospers--and so do its savers."

As an illustration, she noted that a Rwanda treasury bond of Rwf 100,000 currently yields 11 per cent per annum, compared with the 8-9 per cent typically offered on fixed-term bank deposits. For those seeking a diversified, low-entry option, contributions to the RNIT Iterambere Fund (RIF) start from Rwf 2,000, with shareholders earning 11.78 per cent in the most recent year.

"We need a mindset shift," she added. "Our forebears never consumed the entire harvest, they stored a portion for the future. We must revive that culture of saving to accomplish more."

Dr James Ndahiro, Strategic Advisor at the Capital Market Authority of Rwanda (CMA), told participants that saving should be the first call on income, not an afterthought. He urged both public and private-sector employers to introduce workplace savings schemes that match employees' contributions.

"If a worker earns Rwf 1,000, agree that Rwf 100 is saved automatically, and the employer adds, say, Rwf 50. Staff will feel valued, productivity will rise, and employers will attract talent that recognises the long-term benefits."

CMA Rwanda said that the capital market provides opportunities awaiting anyone who chooses to invest in the capital market and that such participation will also advance Rwanda's goal of becoming a high-income country by 2050.